Governor Cooper Signs Executive Order to Extend Delivery and To-Go Mixed Beverages

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that he signed an Executive Order to help North Carolina’s businesses recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Order No. 210 extends the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABC Commission)’s authorization to permit the delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages as an alternative to on-site consumption through June 1, 2021.

“While North Carolina is getting closer to putting this pandemic in our rearview mirror, we know many of our restaurants and bars are still struggling financially, and this will help boost their revenue,” Governor Cooper said.

Under Executive Order No. 210, establishments that hold certain permits from the ABC Commission, including restaurants, private bars and clubs, hotels and some distilleries, will continue to be allowed to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery through this date.

Earlier this week, Governor Cooper announced that certain gathering restrictions would relax for the month of May. Under Executive Order No. 209, restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries can operate at up to 75% capacity indoors and 100% outdoors with social distancing. Bars and night clubs can operate at up to 50% capacity both indoors and outdoors.

