The Special Education Advisory Council (SEAC) meets on a quarterly basis for the purpose of providing policy guidance to the Nebraska Department of Education with respect to special education and related services for children with disabilities.

This meeting will be held both in person at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln, NE as well as via the Zoom Conferencing App.

SEAC Agenda 5.6.2021 – available soon

Gov. Pete Ricketts approved LB 83e on April 21, 2021, changing public meeting provisions to provide for virtual conferencing under the Open Meetings Act