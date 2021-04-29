Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Law Enforcement and Correctional Officer Practices Legislation Passes Both Chambers of the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is thanking legislative leaders for passing the Law Enforcement and Correctional Officer Practices Bill. HB 7051 is focused on improving Florida law enforcement training and policing practices. The legislation passed both chambers of the Florida legislature this week.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I believe fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they swore an oath to protect is vital to ensuring a thriving, strong state. As a former member of the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice, I focused intently on innovative ways to strengthen these bonds, improve policing and reduce crime, both in Florida and nationwide.

“What I have learned through my work on the Commission, and decades of public service in the criminal justice system, is that law enforcement cannot achieve these goals alone. It will take all of us working together to build upon and strengthen our criminal justice system. I want to thank Florida’s legislative leaders for working to pass legislation ushering in meaningful steps to improve and support policing in Florida.”

Attorney General Moody served as a member of former President Donald J. Trump’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice. The Commission issued its final report in December 2020. In addition to serving on the Commission, Attorney General Moody spent the first two years in office focusing on strengthening bonds between law enforcement and the communities they serve—a mission the Attorney General continues to work and advance.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Moody worked with the Florida Consortium of Urban League Affiliates to launch a new program to help young victims of crime thrive . The program, Thrive, is administered through four local Urban Leagues in areas of Florida heavily affected by crime—particularly violent crime involving teens and young adults. Through Thrive, the Florida Attorney General’s Office is providing federal funding for victim advocates and crime victim services for young Floridians victimized by criminal activity, such as assault, bullying, domestic violence and gang activity.