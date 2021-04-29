Anamika Madan of Greenwich Discusses Why a Mediterranean Diet Might be Right for You
Anamika Madan recently discussed why a Mediterranean diet might be right for you.GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mediterranean diet is more than a diet, it's a structured eating plan. This style of eating is driven from the healthy eating habits traditionally practiced in Spain, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Southern France. Anamika Madan of Greenwich recently discussed the benefits of the Mediterranean diet and why it might be right for you.
Studies have shown that the Mediterranean diet is linked to a lower risk of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and more. That's because the diet consists mainly of vegetables, fruits, oily fish, and dairy in moderation. Anamika Madan explained that meats, sugars, and anything processed is not consumed when practicing a Mediterranean diet.
"People who live in these regions and have been practicing a Mediterranean diet have been shown to live longer than people in other regions," Anamika Madan of Greenwich said.
Anamika Madan explained that the Mediterranean diet is not a fad. It has been recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans as a way to prevent chronic disease and promote good health. The World Health Organization recognized it as a healthy dietary pattern.
"Eating the Mediterranean way is easy because you're not sacrificing foods or skipping meals," Anamika Madan of Greenwich said. "You're simply reducing red meat consumption, increasing seafood consumption, and consuming seven to 10 servings of fruits and vegetables per day."
Anamika Madan explained that some dairy can be consumed when practicing this diet, such as plain yogurt or low-fat Greek yogurt and small amounts of cheese. Individuals practicing this diet can still consume pasta, cereal, and bread, but it should be whole-grain. Herbs and spices are always welcome.
"The best thing about eating the Mediterranean way is that it's not boring at all," Anamika Madan. "You're encouraged to spice up your meals and vary them greatly.
Anamika Madan of Greenwich explained the Mediterranean diet promotes the consumption of healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and more. It's a diet that can benefit anyone, but it can truly transform the lives of those who are obese or battling chronic health issues like high blood pressure or diabetes.
"Studies have shown that the Mediterranean diet is linked to healthy cholesterol levels and a lower chance of developing high blood pressure or heart disease," Anamika Madan said. "Fiber and antioxidants are linked to superior physical and mental health."
Anamika Madan explained that getting started with the Mediterranean diet is easy and will quickly develop into a lifestyle. She suggested always remembering the principles of moderation and varying the meals you consume.
"The Mediterranean diet is a way of living more in harmony with our natural surroundings and creating meaningful relationships through sharing healthy, natural meals," Anamika Madan of Greenwich said. "The numerous health benefits have provided excellent side effects."
