Health Coach Bobby Chacko Discusses the Link Between Sufficient Sleep and Overall Wellness
Wellness expert Bobby Chacko recently discussed the link between overall wellness and sufficient sleep.NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep is as essential to survival as food and water. However, so many Americans see quality sleep as something that can be sacrificed for more hours spent working or attending to other obligations. Health and wellness expert Bobby Chacko recently explained the importance of sleep and how it can have a major impact on your physical and mental health.
"Americans have been taught that success takes sacrifice, and many have decided sleep is the most convenient thing to give up," Bobby Chacko said. "However, a lack of sleep can truly hinder your success as well as your overall well-being."
Chacko explained that sleep is essential to proper brain function. Your brain prepares itself for the next day when you sleep. It creates new pathways that can help you learn more easily and retain more information. Proper sleep can result in superior problem-solving skills, attention, decision-making, and creativity. When you sacrifice sleep, you're actually sacrificing brain power, and this can be disadvantageous to your work and your life.
"Sleep is essential to good physical health," Bobby Chacko said. "Sufficient help can repair blood vessels and heart function. On the contrary, insufficient sleep can result in high blood pressure, increased risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and other major health issues."
Similarly, Chacko explained that sleep deficiency can increase a person's risk of obesity, a health problem that can shorten your lifespan and result in a variety of other serious health issues. Sleep deprivation increases the level of your ghrelin hormone, which tells your body that you're hungry. Studies have shown that individuals feel hungrier more often when they aren't well rested.
"A major health hazard associated with sleep deficiency is a serious decrease your everyday performance and safety," Chacko said. "Even a minor loss of one to two hours of sleep each night can impede your ability to function."
Bobby Chacko explained that individuals with sleep deficiencies have slower reaction times, make more mistakes, and take longer to finish tasks than those who are well rested. A lack of sleep can also result in shorter periods of sleep throughout the day, when you would normally be awake. Falling asleep while driving or performing other tasks can be extremely dangerous for yourself and others.
"Adults should sleep seven to nine hours per night, while teens should sleep eight to ten," Bobby Chacko said. "An insufficient amount of sleep can result in serious problems for your mental and physical health. It can also lead to tragic accidents that can harm yourself and others. I can't emphasize enough the importance of getting those seven to nine hours every night of the week."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here