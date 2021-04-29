100 Days of the Biden Administration: How the Department of Education Has Helped More Schools Safely Reopen and Meet Students Needs

During the first 100 days of the Biden Administration, the Department of Education's (ED) top priority has been to ensure students can return to schools safely, and has taken significant actions to help schools safely reopen for in-person instruction, address inequities exacerbated by the pandemic, and support the needs of all students, teachers, and staff. In less than three months, the Biden Administration has provided unprecedented resources to states and districts to achieve President Biden's goal of safely reopening the majority of K-8 schools for in-person learning and support students, families, teachers, and staff, and institutions of higher education during this challenging time. The Biden Administration has also proposed historic investments to education through the American Jobs Plan, the discretionary budget, and the American Families Plan, all to lead the country not just through recovery, but to transform our education system so students of all ages and backgrounds can access opportunities to receive a high-quality education and achieve their highest potential. The Biden Administration remains committed to accelerating this critical progress in the nation's reopening efforts.

In the first 100 days, the Biden Administration has made significant strides in reopening schools for in-person learning. The Administration has:

Reopened majority of K-8 schools for in-person learning:

About half of elementary and middle schools were open full-time in person , according to the Institute of Education Sciences (49 percent as of February 2021). About 80 percent of public elementary and middle schools were offering some form of in-person instruction (full time and/or hybrid). Dozens of large school districts, serving over two million students have expanded in-person learning options since March 1, including: San Diego, Oakland, Indianapolis, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, and Boston.

While a significant majority of K-8 schools are offering at least some in-person learning (full time and/or hybrid) to students across the country, access to and enrollment in in-person instruction is not yet equal, with communities of color learning completely remotely at higher rates compared to their white counterparts. Over the coming days and weeks, the Department will continue its focus on understanding the root causes of these gaps, including hesitancy among parents and students in returning to in-person learning, and addressing those gaps. ED will also continue helping states and districts utilize federal funds to accelerate access to in-person learning, particularly in underserved communities, and address gaps in educational opportunities that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Provided unprecedented resources and support to PreK-12 schools to help in their reopening efforts:

Distributed $81 billion of $122 billion in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to states for immediate use this spring and planning ahead for summer and beyond. Through ARP's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, states now have access to unprecedented resources to help them safely reopen schools for in-person learning and address the needs of students. The funding can be used to implement the CDC's recommended prevention and mitigation strategies for K-12 schools, meet student and educators' social, emotional, and mental health needs, invest in strategies to address lost instructional time, and boldly address inequities exacerbated by the pandemic.

Released a State Plan application for states to access the additional $41 billion in relief funds, to be released this summer, and available to support the 2021-22 school year and beyond. States and districts must engage stakeholders and school communities in developing plans to use ARP ESSER funds to reopen schools, maintain safe and continuous in-person school operation, and address the needs and experiences of students, educators, and families.

Conducted a multi-state school reopening tour to aid in school reopening efforts. Over the past month, Secretary Cardona has traveled across six states to visit K-12 schools to support and highlight their efforts to bring students back for in-person learning. During the tour, Secretary Cardona saw and shared best practices, helped districts identify challenges they are facing, and heard about unique needs facing students, educators, and staff as communities recover from the pandemic.

Released nearly $1 billion in pandemic relief and other grant funds to Puerto Rico. In March, ED provided the Commonwealth immediate access to $912 million in federal education funds which had not been available to Puerto Rico as a result of previously imposed grant conditions. The release of funds marked a commitment from ED and the Biden Administration in supporting Puerto Rico as the Commonwealth recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and recent natural disasters that have impacted students, families, and educators across the island.

Provided support and relief to students, borrowers, and postsecondary institutions impacted by the pandemic:

Included $40 billion in emergency relief for institutions of higher education in the American Rescue Plan to provide emergency aid for students and to support institutions in their efforts to keep students enrolled and completing their programs. The funding allows institutions to provide emergency financial assistance to students to help them cover the cost of tuition as well as basic needs like housing, health care, and technology. ARP includes additional funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), and institutions such as Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs), Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-serving institutions (AANAPISIs), and other minority-serving institutions (MSIs), which face additional challenges in serving students who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Provided full relief for approved borrower defense claims. The Department announced it will streamline debt relief determinations for tens of thousands of borrowers whose institutions engaged in certain misconduct. This action is anticipated to affect up to 72,000 borrowers who could receive $1 billion in loan relief combined.

Discharged over $1.6 billion in HBCUs' capital finance debt, providing relief to 45 institutions across the country that participate in the HBCU Capital Finance Program. The action enabled these institutions to focus their resources on supporting students, faculty, and staff for the duration of the COVID-19 national emergency.

Proposed historic new investments in America's educational system to lead the country through an economic recovery and build the education system back better than it was before:

Make historic investments in high-poverty schools. President Biden's discretionary budget request provides $36.5 billion for Title I grants, a $20 billion increase compared to the 2021 enacted level, and the largest year-over-year increase since the creation of the Title I program. This investment will ensure every student – including those from disadvantaged backgrounds – can learn and thrive and advance the President's commitment to ensuring teachers are paid competitively, increasing access to PreK, equitable access to rigorous curriculum, and meaningful incentives for states to examine and address the inequalities in their school funding systems.

Modernize and rebuild our nation's schools and early learning facilities. Even before the pandemic, too many students have attended schools and child care centers that are run-down, unsafe, and pose health risks. Through the American Jobs Plan, President Biden is calling on Congress to make investments that will support $100 billion to upgrade and build new public schools, $12 billion to invest in community college infrastructure, and $25 billion to upgrade child care facilities and increase the supply of child care in areas that need it most.

Expand reach and access of broadband to ensure all students can compete in a global economy. The American Jobs Plan prioritizes building "future proof" broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas so that we finally reach 100 percent high-speed broadband coverage. The President is also committed to working with Congress to find a solution to reduce internet prices for all Americans, increase adoption in both rural and urban areas, hold providers accountable, and save taxpayer money.

Invest $9 billion in teachers. The investments in the American Families Plan will address critical teacher shortages, increase pipelines for teachers of color, and provide training and support to help teachers grow and keep great teachers in the classroom.

Provide universal access to Pre-K for all American families. The President's American Families Plan includes an $200 billion investment to provide access to Pre-K for all three- and four-year-olds.

Invest in community colleges and minority-serving institutions. The American Families Plan includes a $109 billion investment to provide two years of free community college to all Americans. The plan also includes tuition subsidies for students from low and middle-income households attending HBCUs and MSIs, which, when paired with free community college, would provide students with four years of free college.

Increase investments in Pell Grants to support students most in need. Through the discretionary budget request and the American Families Plan, President Biden is proposing to invest $88 billion in order to increase the maximum Pell Grant award by approximately $1,800.

In the coming days and weeks, the Department of Education will continue supporting states, districts, institutions, schools, students, teachers, faculty, and staff in their reopening and recovery efforts. In addition to helping more schools implement strategies to reopen for in-person learning, ED will work closely with communities to ensure students' social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs and educator and staff well-being are met, and that federal funding is utilized to rebuild our education system back better than it was before March 2020.