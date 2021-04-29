The Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship & Educational Foundation Accepts Applications for the Marion B. Frederick Scholarship
Brian Agnew, Scholarship Chair encourages All African-American Males Graduating from an Essex County High School to ApplyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Fund, Inc. is still accepting applications for its Marion B. Frederick Scholarship, with the deadline of April 30, 2021 fast approaching. The scholarship program is aimed at male students that excel academically and are also passionate about volunteering and community service. This scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating, African-American, male who attends high school in Essex County, NJ. The Foundation will award the winner a $2,000 scholarship once they matriculate into an accredited baccalaureate program.
“The Foundation is committed to investing in young people at all levels. At the core of everything we do as men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., is our commitment to increasing the educational performance, self-confidence and life experiences of young Black men,” said Mark J. Hassell, Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Foundation Chairman. “When we award our scholarships, it is more than just providing financial assistance for the young men to us, it is a tangible representation of our belief in their abilities and our commitment to helping them achieve future success,” he added.
Through the generous support of the members of the fraternity, combined with invaluable community support, the Foundation has been able to provide more than $200,000 in valuable programming and financial resources to local students at the middle school, high school and collegiate levels, supporting their efforts and encouraging them to pursue higher education
“Given the attention of recent events, it reaffirms the importance of our commitment to the development of young men in our communities. It is extremely fulfilling to play a role in the growth and development of the next generation of leaders,” said Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Foundation Scholarship Chairman Brian D. Agnew. “Through this work we cultivate future lawyers, community activists, physicians, college/university educators, elected officials and more,” he added.
Agnew notes, “The Foundation’s scholarship awards always have a positive impact on those who receive them and their families.” This is especially true now as many families are still unsure about how to fund their student’s college education due to new financial situations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I am very grateful to have been selected as the 2020 recipient of the Marion B. Frederick Scholarship. It definitely helped make my transition from high school to college easier by removing some of the financial burden. I am able to focus on my academics and not have to worry about how my family will pay for my education,” said Jordin Lamothe, a Freshman at Villanova University, majoring in Civil Engineering. “This scholarship also serves as another form of motivation for me to succeed because I know I also have the men like Dr. Brian Agnew of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. supporting me on my journey,” he added.
About The Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Foundation
The foundation was founded in 1986 by a group of men who were members of the Alpha Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., who recognized the need to support African-American youth by providing scholarships to the Greater Essex County community.
The Mission of the Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Foundation is to encourage, enlighten and advance the educational opportunities for minority males in Essex County, NJ. They aim to encourage donors to embody effective charitable decisions to grow The Foundation’s assets in providing for diverse community needs for generations to come, listen to the needs of the community in its entirety, and to collaborate and work closely with professionals, other nonprofits, and community leaders in Essex County seeking to make a difference.
In addition to the Marion B. Frederick Scholarship, the Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Foundation also awards other scholarships throughout the year, such as the Sydney Johnson and Arthur Williams Scholarship, given to two (2) Essex County College students who are studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics moving on to a 4-year accredited college or university with at least 3.0 GPA; the Bro. Michael Muchioki Memorial Scholarship, given in honor of Alpha Alpha Lambda's deceased brother, is awarded annually to at least one undergraduate, member of either the Iota Rho, Phi Eta or Phi Theta Chapters, overseen by the Alpha Alpha Lambda Chapter (AAL).
About the Scholarship Chair
Brian D. Agnew is a diversity and inclusion strategist, a highly-sought motivational speaker, philanthropist and civic servant. He is an advocate for gender, race and health equity and often speaks on these topics. As a seasoned executive, Brian has managed several diverse, dynamic teams across the higher education and healthcare industries that achieved great success, ranging from five to 6,000 employees and brings this experience to his international portfolio of clients.
As the Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner of Sphinx Minerva Group, a leading Management Consulting firm specializing in integrated marketing communications, strategic planning, public advocacy, crisis management, fundraising leadership and equity, diversity & inclusion strategies, Dr. Agnew leads the many projects and clients have experienced exponential growth in the critical areas of their organizations. He also coaches c-suite level executives and organization leaders on the best practices for effective leadership, corporate responsibility and community engagement.
Dr. Agnew has received many awards and recognitions for his work, most notably he has been named among Diversity MBA Magazine’s Top 100 Executives Under 50, received the NAACP W.E.B. DuBois Leadership Award, and was named an NJ Biz 2019 Forty Under 40 Award Winner.
Dr. Agnew has also recently been featured for his commitment to mentorship and leadership of the next generation.
To make a donation or for more information about the various scholarship programs, including information on how to still apply for the Marion B. Frederick Scholarship or to support Essex County youth, please visit www.theaalfoundation.org.
Jessica Smith
Market Now
email us here