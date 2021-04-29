OXOS Medical and OsteoApp.ai Combine to Diagnose Osteoporosis at the Point of Care
By bringing diagnostics to the bedside, OXOS Medical and OsteoApp.ai can improve detection, awareness, and access for all at-risk adults.
With OsteoApp.ai in the hands of every clinician using the Micro C, OXOS and OsteoApp.ai can transform the way Osteopenia and Osteoporosis are diagnosed and treated.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OsteoApp.ai and OXOS Medical will collaborate on distributing OsteoApp.ai’s proprietary Artificial Intelligence tools to the point of care throughout all facilities using the Micro C. This novel solution will revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis.
— Peter T. Bianco
One in two women and up to one in four men will break a bone in their lifetime due to osteoporosis. For women, the incidence is greater than that of heart attack, stroke, and breast cancer combined. The costs of related morbidities are estimated to reach nearly $25B by 2025 in the US.
OsteoApp.ai provides a unique fracture risk assessment tool that allows for vastly greater identification of at-risk populations. The ease of diagnosis will lead to early interventions, including increased awareness, lifestyle changes, increased access to appropriate pharmaceuticals, and overall healthcare system and payor savings.
OXOS Medical is the designer and manufacturer of Micro C. Micro C brings radiologic diagnosis to the point of care with a handheld x-ray that operates safely without a radiation suite. OXOS’s unique distribution platform can seamlessly deliver imaging algorithms at scale.
“OXOS Medical is pleased to be entering into this relationship as both companies gain market momentum,” said OXOS CEO Evan Ruff. “OXOS Platform’s connected capabilities allow delivery of OsteoApp.ai to the point of care across the entire Micro C deployment spectrum. This distribution capability will allow OsteoApp.ai to accelerate their mission of combating the pandemic of fragility fractures resulting from osteoporosis and osteopenia.”
OsteoApp.ai CEO Peter T. Bianco said, “We are extremely pleased to be entering into this transformative agreement with OXOS Medical. Our technology has a distinguished clinical history in Europe, and we are excited to accelerate our US market entry for our osteoporosis detection software through this innovative partnership.”
About
OXOS Medical (OXOS) puts the future of x-ray in your hands. OXOS Micro C, the first handheld dynamic digital radiography (DDR) x-ray system, is faster, safer, and smarter and is available now. The company entered the $50 billion U.S. diagnostic radiology market with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of its Micro C Medical Imaging System. The company will develop and launch additional products utilizing the OXOS Platform—a system for on-demand image management, telehealth collaboration, and delivery of artificial intelligence (AI) diagnostics, among other workloads, directly to the point of care. Additional information is available at https://oxos.com/ or info@oxos.com. OXOS and Micro C are registered trademarks of OXOS Medical, Inc.
OsteoApp.ai’s (OsteoApp) proprietary, FDA-cleared cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) screening service enables simple measurement of bone mineral density (BMD) and early detection of osteoporosis by rapid automated analysis of standard X-rays. This method requires no additional equipment expenditures, minimizes workflow disruption, and yields immediate and accurate clinical results. In addition, the unique retrospective screening capability, when combined with automated, real-time clinical screening, makes OsteoApp.ai a powerful clinical tool.
Evan Ruff
OXOS Medical, Inc.
+1 404-939-1254
email us here