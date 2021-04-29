Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,003 in the last 365 days.

Amicus Brief in Hopkins v. Jegley

This case challenges Arkansas’s law prohibiting abortion providers from dismembering unborn children while they are still alive.2 Ark. Code Ann. §§ 20-16-1802(3), 20-16-1803. Arkansas’s law does not prohibit abortions at any point during pregnancy. It merely provides that abortions cannot be performed in a particularly heinous way. In so doing, Arkansas’s law extends a modicum of compassion and respect to unborn children.

The live-dismemberment procedure that Arkansas’s law regulates, which is commonly known as a D&E abortion, is a singularly gruesome procedure. The district court described it as one in which “fetal tissue generally comes apart.”

You just read:

Amicus Brief in Hopkins v. Jegley

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.