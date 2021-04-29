Pennsylvania Skill bolsters veterans groups across the commonwealth

/EIN News/ -- Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania Skill, made up of amusement and gaming small business owners across the state, supports hundreds of veterans organizations through skill game revenue and donations.

The group, along with Pace-O-Matic, which provides the technology for PA Skill games, believes those who served our country should be honored, and one way to do so is to make sure their organizations are funded.

One recent $5,000 contribution was made to Veterans Promise in Dickinson City in Lackawanna County allowing the group to finish building a large meeting room. Veterans Promise offers outreach for PTSD, suicide prevention, drug and alcohol education and other support for veterans and their families. Click here for a short video about the organization and how the donation supported their efforts.

“It is amazing when a group like Pennsylvania Skill says that what you are doing is important and ‘we want to support you,’” said Dave Ragan, president of Veterans Promise.

Pennsylvania Skill regularly provides donations to veterans organizations. During the last year it provided $5,000 to the Sellersville American Legion in Bucks County after the group’s building was severely damaged by flooding. A donation of $10,000 went to Folds of Honor near Pittsburgh that provides scholarships for spouses and children of fallen and disabled service-members.

The organization also assisted the Beech Creek American Legion Post 623 in Clinton County last year with a free takeout meal for veterans on Veterans Day.

“Without the revenue from our PA Skill games we could not have opened our club during the pandemic, said David Grimm, a member of the American Legion. “The games were really a lifesaver for us.”

American Legions and VFWs around the state say they count on the revenue from skill games to keep their doors open, pay their employees and make donations in their communities. Farrell VFW Post 5286 in Mercer County, for example, says it gives away practically all of its skill games revenue to programs in the community. Click here or below to watch a video detailing the support skill games deliver the Farrell VFW.

“Pennsylvania Skill is proud we can support those who served in the armed forces,” said Pace-O-Matic President and COO Paul Goldean, a veteran who served as a squad leader in the U.S. Army’s 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. “Pennsylvania has one of the largest veteran populations in the country and we want to make sure the doors of VFWs, American Legions and places like Veterans Promise stay open.”

