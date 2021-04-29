Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Join us in Lander at the Wyoming Outdoor Weekend

Lander - The Wyoming Outdoor Weekend will be held for the 7th year on May 22nd, 2021 from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m., outside at the Lander Community and Convention Center. This FREE family-friendly gathering is to celebrate the kickoff to summer and highlight outdoor recreation opportunities and vendors in the area. Come and find out about outdoor activities while enjoying live music, wagon rides, primitive fire-starting demos, and free food and beverages.

In addition to the in-person event, virtual activities will occur throughout the month of May, including education and the shop local raffle. 

The raflle will take place for three weeks leading up to the May 22 evening with prizes being drawn each week.  Recipts for local purchases can be submitted online from eligiable purchases the week preceeding each raffle. Raffle drawing dates are May 7, 14, and 22. See full details and enter here. 

