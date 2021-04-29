TruTrade.IO Introduces the MarketTrigger Indicator
Vanguard trading software developer TruTrade.IO is excited to announce the launch of its newest and most accurate directional bias indicator.SCOTTSDALE , ARIZONA , UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with much pride and pleasure that TruTrade.IO is proud to debut MarketTrigger, its dynamic, next-generation directional bias indicator that signals entry points with pinpoint accuracy. Retail traders who demand the absolute best in trading technology need look no farther.
Most retail traders rely on indicators to give them a sense on where a given market might be headed in the immediate future. However, in the past, the problem with that strategy was that a high percentage of indicators out on the market today proved to be inconsistent, unreliable, or would produce delayed—and hence, mostly irrelevant—results. Needless to say, all of this served to impede the ability of retail traders to meet their desired financial goals. With TruTrade’s launch of MarketTrigger, that is no longer the case.
TruTrade has engineered MarketTrigger to predict today’s trading environment by combining many sophisticated algorithms into a single piece of software that provide entry signals with pinpoint accuracy while simultaneously providing market directional bias which, in turn, can be overlaid directly on trader’s charts. In a sense, MarketTrigger can forecast future price movements, and in doing so, can pinpoint near-perfect market entry points for its users. By utilizing MarketTrigger’s state-of-the-art features such as momentum signaling technology, multi-timeframe continuation signals, dynamic scalping trigger signals, price action actionable signals, dynamic smart line support, and resistance levels, retail traders will be far better positioned to capitalize on market shifts before they happen.
TruTrade believes that as markets evolve, so should indicators and the technology used to build them. By using MarketTrigger, retail traders of all levels of experience—from beginner to seasoned veteran—can harness the most cutting-edge software available to them. To learn more about MarketTrigger and about TruTrade, people can visit the company’s official website.
About TruTrade.IO:
TruTrade.IO is a leader in the retail trading industry thanks in large part to its state-of-the-art automated trading technology. Put plainly, TruTrade’s advanced technology allows ordinary retail traders to benefit from the same technology used by professional, institutional traders. In fact, TruTrade markets the most sophisticated technology available to the general public. It allows any trader, ranging from novice to expert, to hedge their positions against many financial instruments using several bar types and time frames to reduce drawdowns and systematically amass equity. The company also employs a dynamic risk management module (DRAMM) so that traders can oversee a wide variety of money management strategies all at once. TruTrade.IO exists for the sole purpose of helping retail traders all over the world improve their ability to trade effectively and make money.
Danny Rebello
TruTrade.IO
Danny@trutrade.io