Luxiny Products Now Available for Wholesale Purchases by Resellers

An industry leader in luxurious and naturally derived skincare products has made its products available for wholesale purchases.

KIMBALL, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Luxiny today announced that its products are now available for wholesale purchases by resellers.

"We are very excited about this," Luxiny Founder and CEO Kelly Zinzo said.

Zinzo revealed that anyone interested can fill out a short wholesale request form today.

As to Luxiny’s minimum advertised price and reseller policy, the company does not allow sales on third-party marketplaces, for example, Amazon, Walmart, eBay, etc.

“You must have a brick and mortar store, or your online sales must be from your own website, social media platforms, etc.,” Zinzo stressed about whole purchases by resellers of its products that are now Leaping Bunny certified. Leaping Bunny is the corporate standard of compassion for animals.

Zinzo went on to add that wholesale requests are quickly processed and the minimum wholesale order is only $100.

“We typically ship within one to two business days from our warehouse in Michigan,” highlighted Zinzo and revealed that the company is also expanding its product line therefore more products will be available soon to wholesalers.

“Our luxurious skincare products do not contain any GMOs; they are sulfate-free, cruelty-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, 100 percent vegan, made in the USA, and are never tested on animals,” Zinzo said. “We have chosen to use natural and naturally derived ingredients to create our healthy, effective and powerful skincare line. We care about what goes into our products and understand this is the healthiest, safest option for our customer.”

Luxiny's products include: Glycolic Acid Skincare Collection including Facial Cleanser and Toner, Moisturizers, Natural Soap Bars, Soap Savers, and more.

For more information, please visit https://luxiny.com/pages/about-us.

About Luxiny

Luxiny Skincare Products carries luxurious natural and naturally derived products that treat your skin using only the highest quality ingredients. The Luxiny team takes pride in providing amazing products and delivering excellent Customer Service for their customers.

