YORK COUNTY WOMAN ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION, CLAIMED 98 TAX EXEMPTIONS SOME YEARS TO WHICH SHE WAS NOT ENTITLED

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a York County woman and charged her with four counts of tax evasion.

Heather Beard Henderson, 46, of Rock Hill, earned $625,775 in gross income from 2016-2019 but failed to file South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns for those years, the warrants allege. In tax years 2017-2019, Henderson filed Withholding Allowance Certificates with her employer claiming 98 exemptions to which she was not entitled, which falsely reduced her tax liability. For 2016, she claimed nine exemptions to which she was not entitled, a warrant alleges. Overall, she evaded $29,771 in state Income Tax.

If convicted, Henderson faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. She is being held in the York County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to:

South Carolina Department of Revenue

Attn: Fraud Advisor

181 East Evans Street, Suite 5

Florence, SC 29506

