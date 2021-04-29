TI-TRUST - Best Places to work in IL!

/EIN News/ -- Hinsdale, IL , April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TI-Trust, Inc. (TI-TRUST) is proud to announce that for the third year in a row, they have been named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois.

"On behalf of our great group of employees, I am honored to accept this award for TI-TRUST. The past year has had it challenges and responding to our employees needs helped them provide timely to our client's needs.” said Brian Ippensen, President and CEO.

The awards program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, The Small Business Advocacy Council and Best Companies Group. This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best place of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce and businesses. TI-TRUST is one of only 35 businesses in Illinois in the small company category (15-99 U.S. employees) to receive this honor for 2021. Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practice, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. Best Companies Group of Harrisburg, PA managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and use their expertise to determine the final rankings.

TI-TRUST is nationally recognized as a premier provider of fiduciary services that serve clients across the country. We are an independent Trust Company chartered to provide Trust Services, Farm Services and Employee Benefit Services. Our team is a devoted group of professionals dedicated to meeting the needs of the trust and beneficiaries we serve. We have extensive experience in fiduciary services and can serve as a trustee or agent based on the client’s needs. TI-TRUST manages over $12 billion in assets and has offices in Illinois, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia.

TI-TRUST is an organization with a vision on fiduciary duty and shareholder services, and we have values rooted in the proven principles of long-term investing and integrity in serving our clients. We rank highly among the best in our industry in customer and employee satisfaction and total return to investors.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkinIL.com .

TI-TRUST is a leading provider of fiduciary services for Employee Benefits, Personal Trust, and Farm Services. With solid core values and decades of proven commitment to high ethical standards, our experienced team of financial, legal, and administrative professionals is dedicated to earning and maintaining the trust and confidence of our clients. Founded more than sixty years ago in Quincy, Illinois, today, we have locations in five states and hold more than $12 billion in managed assets for individuals and institutions nationwide.

