Corporate Travel Technology Leader Deem Wins Silver Stevie® American Business Award® for COVID-19 Response

/EIN News/ -- Oakland, CA, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced it has won the Silver Stevie® award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards for its Travel SafetyCheck feature in its new Etta business travel booking and management solution.

SafetyCheck efficiently provides accurate health and safety information for each segment of their trip within the booking flow as travelers are booking trips, when they need it most.

“We know that travel is better for business when it’s better for people,” said Deem President David Grace. “Empowering people with the right information at the right time helps them make the best choices for themselves and their companies. It allows them to focus on their jobs and helps them be more productive. This is why we’re so committed to being a traveler-centric software platform.”

As a business travel technology company, Deem is very sensitive to the impact of the pandemic on our industry and people, especially on those critical industries that need to continue traveling despite the risks. SafetyCheck was concepted, produced, and delivered to the Etta platform in just 90 days, in response to the immediacy of the pandemic and traveler needs.

“I was impressed how they turned their problem of wanting to offer a more actionable duty of care solution into a solution in 90 days,” said one of the judges about the SafetyCheck entry. “The analytics, clients, and reviews provided made their case more professional. The website and video were very well put together and is something I could see businesses and professionals using often. A great corporate response to the pandemic.”

The SafetyCheck feature is highlighted in each phase of booking — flights, hotel, and ground transportation — so travelers can easily find information such as cleaning protocols, regulations, safety scores for hotel neighborhoods based on nighttime safety, LGBTQ+ safety and other factors, maps of Covid-19 historical and current caseloads, and more. Using icons, maps, and pop-up boxes for additional vendor information, the details are presented in a clear and organized way, creating a seamless booking process for the traveler.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

