Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,993 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Issues Statement On Senator Tim Scott’s Response To President Biden’s Joint Address To Congress

April 29, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott tonight issued a statement on Senator Tim Scott's response to President Joe Biden's joint address to Congress:

"Senator Tim Scott perfectly delivered an uplifting conservative message for a freer, safer, and more prosperous America. While President Biden listed plan after plan that would destroy jobs, grow the role of government in our lives, and threaten Texas’ economic might, Senator Scott delivered a vision to preserve our freedoms, expand economic opportunity, and ensure that every citizen achieves the American dream. The Lone Star State will continue to advance principles of liberty, freedom, and opportunity for all who call Texas home." 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Issues Statement On Senator Tim Scott’s Response To President Biden’s Joint Address To Congress

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.