Media Advisory – IFIC Operations Day – May 11, 2021 (Virtual Event)

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced the final agenda and speaker lineup for its Operations Day, which will be held on May 11. As the global pandemic stretches into a second year, the half-day event will bring together industry leaders to discuss the operational trends, issues, and opportunities that affect the investment funds industry today.



Panel topics and speakers include:

CEO Panel

Moderated by Carol Lynde, President and CEO, Bridgehouse Asset Managers

Marc Cevey, CEO, HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada)

Jason MacKay, Head of Wealth Management Intermediaries, Canada, Invesco

Karen Woodman, President, Sun Life Financial Investment Services (Canada) Inc.



Operations & Tax Panel

Moderated by Blair Munn, Senior Vice President, Dealer Relations & Knowledge Programs, IFDS

James Carman, Senior Policy Advisor, Taxation, IFIC

Aidan Coulter, Industry Engagement Lead, Fundserv

Jill Nicholson, Partner, Financial Services Organization Tax Practice, Ernst and Young

Sarvjeet Pamenter, Manager, Client Services - Canada Transfer Agency, Franklin Templeton

Mark Salvarinas, Program Manager, WFG Canada

Russ White, Director, Product Management, Fundserv

Regulatory Panel

Moderated by Janet Salter, Senior Policy Advisor, IFIC

Richard Corner, Vice President and Chief Policy Advisor, Member Regulation, IIROC

Deb Foubert, Director, Compliance and Registrant Regulation, OSC

Brett Konyu, Manager, Member Education and Membership Services, MFDA



Efficiency & Innovation Panel

Moderated by Chris Enright, President & Managing Director, Aligned Capital Partners Inc.

Braunwyn Currie, Associate Vice President, Mutual Funds Operations, TD Wealth Shared Services

Tony Falcioni, Director, Full Service Domestic Operations & Strategy, IFDS

Lori Weir, CEO, Four Eyes Financial



The full agenda and additional information are available on the IFIC website.

What: IFIC Operations Day

When: Tuesday, May 11, 2021; 12:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Where: Virtual event

The media is invited to attend. Please register with Pira Kumarasamy at pkumarasamy@ific.ca.