New Alberta Memorial Monument Will Be A Lasting Legacy For Victims Of Impaired Driving

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and its Alberta Chapters and Community Leaders plan to honour the innocent victims of impaired driving with a beautiful new memorial monument.

The Alberta Memorial Monument will be etched with the names of victims killed in impaired driving crashes, giving their families and friends a special place to remember and pay tribute to their loved ones. The striking granite structure will be located on the grounds of the Parkland RCMP Detachment in Spruce Grove, and has been made possible through a partnership with the City of Spruce Grove and the Town of Stony Plain.



Individuals who have lost a loved one in an impaired driving crash and wish to have to their names memorialized on the monument can contact Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Western Region Victim Services Manager at 1-866-461-4077 or gphillips@madd.ca .



“It is absolutely tragic that people continue to be killed and injured by drivers who get behind the wheel of a vehicle after consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs,” Ms. Phillips said. “MADD Canada is committed to honouring their memories, acknowledging the losses suffered by their families and friends, and educating the public about the devastating toll of this entirely preventable crime.”

For Lynda McCullough, the monument is an important and meaningful way to honour her daughter, Jennifer Leigh, who was just 21 years old when she was killed by an impaired driver in 2003.



"We never want our child's name or memory to be forgotten” Ms. McCullough said. “This monument will be such a beautiful tribute to her, and to all of the people who have lost their lives in such a senseless manner. It stands as a tribute to all of them and to all of us who have lost them."



The new Alberta Memorial Monument will be officially unveiled at a special ceremony on Saturday, September 18.



MADD Canada’s mission is to stop impaired driving and to support victims of this violent crime. If you or someone you know have been a victim of impaired driving and want information about MADD Canada’s Victim Services, please contact Ms. Phillips at 1-866-461-4077 or visit madd.ca.

For further information, please contact: Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager, at 1-866-461-4077 or gphillips@madd.ca