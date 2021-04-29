/EIN News/ -- Reference is made to stock exchange notice of March 5, 2021, stating that Norsk Hydro ASA has entered into an agreement to sell its Hydro Rolling business to KPS Capital Partners. The transaction has now received the necessary approvals and is expected to close in Q2 2021.
Investor contact: Line Haugetraa +47 41406376 Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com
Norsk Hydro: Sale of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
