Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,972 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: Sale of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners

/EIN News/ -- Reference is made to stock exchange notice of March 5, 2021, stating that Norsk Hydro ASA has entered into an agreement to sell its Hydro Rolling business to KPS Capital Partners. The transaction has now received the necessary approvals and is expected to close in Q2 2021.

Investor contact:  
Line Haugetraa 
+47 41406376 
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com 



Primary Logo

You just read:

Norsk Hydro: Sale of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.