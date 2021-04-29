Veego CEO Named Global Cloud Thought Leader
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veego Software, an Israel-based startup that perfects the internet experience in the connected home through the application of AI and other innovative technologies, today announced that its CEO, Amir Kotler, has been recognized as one of the Top Global Thought Leaders and Next Generation Leaders of 2021 by Whizlabs.
Whizlabs is the pioneer among online training providers across the world. The company provides online certification training in various disciplines such as Cloud Computing, Java, Big Data, Project Management, Agile, Linux, CCNA and Blockchain. Launched in 2000, Whizlabs has now completed 21 years of success, helping 5M+ professionals working in 100+ global companies to succeed in their careers with multitudes of courses across the domains.
In selecting its candidates, Whizlabs evaluated hundreds of thought-leaders based on three criteria: (1) Exceptional Clarity on the Topic and Effectiveness Among the Target Audience; (2) Quality and Consistency in Leadership; (3) Contribution to the Domain Through Research Papers and Social Media Influence. According to Whizlabs, “The Thought Leaders and Next Generation Leaders…in the list have impacted the Cloud Computing domain significantly and influenced many in their own way!”
Honored to be on the list, Amir Kotler is the CEO and Co-Founder at Veego, bringing breakthrough AI to perfect the internet experience in the connected home. With decades of experience, he has served as CEO of several successful companies as he is passionate about start-ups in high tech environments.
“With my team of founders and senior managers, we have bootstrapped Veego from a concept to a well-known name in connected homes, familiar to Communication Service Providers, Device and App Vendors, and world-class Content and Media Providers,” declared Kotler.
In addition to leading Veego, Kotler frequently writes articles in leading tech and business journals including Forbes, Telecom Drive, and IoT for All.
Kotler stated, “It is a great honor to be placed on this impressive list and named an ‘Expert in IoT Devices and Services, and a Tech Influencer’”.
About Veego
Veego continuously perfects Internet user experience in the Connected Home. The uniquely context-aware solution scores every user’s Quality of Experience. From its vantage point in the home router and with support from the Cloud, Veego applies AI and other innovative technologies to assess the Customer Experience of every user. Autonomously, Veego detects faults and behavior anomalies, analyzes their root-cause end to end— within and beyond the home—and resolves problems even before users encounter them. Veego bolsters Customer Support by facilitating subscriber Self Care with easy-to-follow recommendations and arming CSRs with assessments and effective action suggestions that deflect and shorten support calls, reduce truck rolls and eliminate unnecessary hardware replacements. Veego enables its customers to personalize services and predict churning. The Veego Cloud continuously collects vast volumes of device and service performance, experience and event data generated from home routers across the entire user base for valuable analysis and insights. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io.
Joe Austin
