ECHL Meetings to Take Place Concurrent to Major Sports, Ticketing Conferences

Ticket Summit 2021

SOUTH WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual meetings for the ECHL will take place in Las Vegas in August, the league announced today. The meetings join the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) and Ticket Summit conferences taking place concurrently at Aria Resort and Casino from August 15-17, 2021.

"We are excited to bring our ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings back to Las Vegas in 2021 in conjunction with the ALSD and Ticket Summit Conferences," says ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "It has been a difficult year, but this event gives us the opportunity to get back together as a League, as well as join up with other industry professionals from the other conferences, as we continue to make strides against the pandemic and return to normal for the 2021-22 Season."

Sports and ticketing are expected to make a dramatic rebound from the unprecedented halt experienced due to the COVID pandemic, as public officials continue to remove restrictions on large gatherings that have been in place since March of 2020. Thought leaders from teams, ticketing providers, technological solution providers, and other industry insiders are expected to converge on Las Vegas for the one-of-a-kind sports ticketing summit taking place in August.

“This show is the largest ticketing conference in the world,” says Don Vaccaro of Ticket Summit. "With both buyers and sellers of billions of dollars of entertainment events at one show, this will be a fantastic opportunity. We welcome all the stakeholders in sports to get together in Vegas see all the new technology everyone has been working on for the past year in one exhibition hall. This is an unbelievable opportunity for all in the sports and ticketing industry to come together to improve the fan experience, economics, and distribution of inventory.”

Event organizers say that more than 1,000 attendees have 100 exhibitors have already confirmed, with conference-goers able to purchase their pass for any of the shows while enjoying trade show access. The addition of the ECHL’s meetings only expands the already large contingent of sports and entertainment organizations expected to attend and present this summer.

“This event is a unique opportunity for teams and venues, as well as vendors and suppliers to the sports industry, to reconnect in-person after a year of virtual-only events,” says Bill Dorsey, Chairman of the ALSD. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for organizations with restricted professional development budgets to remain current in a changing landscape and meet more of their peers across the industry.”

More information about the event and passes is available at www.SportsTicketingSummit.com.

About Ticket Summit

Ticket Summit is the leading ticket conference and trade show for live entertainment professionals, and is ranked among the Top 25 Fast-Growth Shows by EXPO Magazine. This event attracts hundreds of global business leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainment experts in the ticket community. For information, visit www.TicketSummit.com.