Dymax® Oligomers & Coatings Introduces New MechT E35A for ESD 3D Resins

/EIN News/ -- TORRINGTON, Conn., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Oligomers and Coatings, a division of Dymax, and Mechnano unveil MechT E35A, a stable dispersion of MechT discrete functionalized carbon nanotubes in Dymax’s urethane dimethacrylate (UDMA), BR-952.



MechT E35A can be used in rigid, high tensile strength SLA, DLP, or jettable 3D printing resins to provide conductivity and decreased surface resistivity to the printed part. When compared to FDM-printed ESD parts, ESD resins produced with MechT E35A can achieve fully isotropic conductivity with high resolution and isotropic mechanical properties. MechT E35A is capable of achieving 104-109 Ω/sq resistivity, provides carbon content with no carbon trails, and is an easy addition to a formula without high shear mixing. Additional applications include low surface resistivity or conductive pinting and application requiring high adhesion.

Mechnano and Dymax will be at the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) conference on May 2-6 in Orlando, FL. Dr. Olga Ivanova of Mechnano will present “Molecular Level Programming of Carbon Nanotubes to Enhance Performance of AM Materials” on May 5, from 10:30-11:15 AM, and from 11:15-12:00 PM, will present “Radiation Curable Dispersion for Fabrication of Static Dissipative Components.”

Both Dymax and Mechnano will be available during the conference to meet with formulators interested in this newly developed material or to discuss other applications.

Mechnano is the pioneer of a new carbon nanotube technology designed to improve additive manufacturing (AM) material performance. By harnessing and uniformly distributing carbon nanotubes (CNTs), Mechnano unleashes higher-performing materials with advanced material properties. Additionally, Mechnano’s extraordinary functionalizations, known as MechT, make unheard of material properties a reality. Mechnano is strategically focused on helping formulators create revolutionary materials to empower engineers to maximize their designs and products. Mechnano’s 100+ patents, leading nano-technology and dedication to excellence enables us to provide the highest quality products to our customers.

Dymax Corporation develops innovative oligomer, adhesive, coating, dispensing, and light-curing systems for applications in a wide range of markets. The company’s products are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs. Major markets include aerospace, appliance, automotive, cosmetics, electronics, industrial, medical device, metal finishing, and UV-curable inks & coatings.

