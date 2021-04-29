CrushBank, the Natural-Language AI Solution, Announces Strategic Development with CompTIA on Innovative IT Assessments and Training

Will use real-world scenarios to gauge problem-solving skills

/EIN News/ -- SYOSSET, N.Y., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrushBank , developers of an artificial intelligence (AI) solution that leverages the power of IBM Watson and Natural Language Processing to provide answers used in IT support, today announced a strategic development initiative with CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.



CrushBank and CompTIA are collaborating to create real-world assessment scenarios designed to evaluate problem-solving and critical thinking skills, two of employers’ top priorities for their IT teams and new hires. These specialized assessments will identify competencies and strengths, as well as areas where additional training may be needed.

“This strategic long-term partnership with CompTIA advances our mission of helping IT professionals deliver value to their employers on day one,” said Brian Mullaney, Principal and Chief Revenue Officer, CrushBank. “CompTIA’s decision to partner with CrushBank underscores the value AI brings to IT assessments and training, another use of our advanced patent-pending technology.”

The new assessments will leverage the proven power of CrushBank, a natural language search engine that sifts through structured and unstructured data to deliver answers with precision and speed. CrushBank leverages next generation AI and machine learning to generate tens of thousands of real-world IT support tickets, replicating actual scenarios.

“CompTIA is laser focused on building platforms to allow individuals to acquire and demonstrate job role specific, hands-on skills,” said Todd Thibodeaux, President and CEO, CompTIA. “The CrushBank platform gives us a systematic way to incorporate the real world into the assessment and training environments.”

The two companies will collaborate in the development of two job role specific competency assessments and an augment to CompTIA's existing suites of market leading CertMaster training tools.

The first model, Adaptive Competency Assessments (ACA), will allow users to work through progressively more challenging real-world scenarios (levels) to demonstrate their maximum competency capabilities.

The second model, Virtual Competency Assessments (VCA), allow users to work in a simulated job role solving a series of help tickets as they would in real life. The user will have to juggle tasks, manage time and demonstrate efficiency in getting their "job" done.

The third area of collaboration will be the creation of a large database of anonymized, curated IT help tickets and challenges individuals can use to test their knowledge and instructors can use in class to present their students with real world case studies.

About CrushBank

Born from the frustration over inefficiencies in operating a managed IT service business, CrushBank is the first IT Help-Desk application built on Watson, the breakthrough cognitive technology developed by IBM. Founded by two veteran MSP owners with more than 25 years of experience, CrushBank uses “cognition,” the process of acquiring knowledge, to think, learn and inform decisions in the same way engineers and support teams do. CrushBank streamlines help-desk operations resulting in fewer escalations to Level 2 and above. Your help-desk engineers see an increase in productivity and their end-users experience increased satisfaction with more intimate first-call resolutions. For more information, visit www.crushbank.com .

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org.

Media Inquiries: CrushBank Malinda Lackey 404.445.1842 malindal@michaelmackenzie.com CompTIA Steven Ostrowski 630-678-8468 sostrowski@comptia.org