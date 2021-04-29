R-Three Technologies Inc. is Pleased to Announce Appointment of Ronald James Brown Accepting Position as a Member of Our Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- R-Three Technologies Inc. (OTC under symbol RRRT), the makers of Food and Beverage Drinks and other boutique Food Products, and James L. Robinson, our President COO, are pleased to welcome and announce the appointment of Ronald J. Brown as the first of many to be added to our management advisory team.

A former NFL player and Olympic gold medalist, Mr. Brown is an entrepreneur who specializes in business development and is an active member of many charitable organizations. His role at R-Three Technologies, Inc. will include developing new business opportunities and building strategic relationships.

Born in Inglewood, California, Mr. Brown had a stellar athletic career. While attending Arizona State University, Mr. Brown was both a gifted track athlete and football player. He turned down a multi-million-dollar contract with the Cleveland Browns to retain his amateur track status. He then competed in the 1984 Olympics where he won a gold medal in the 4 x 100-meter relay. Days later, he signed with the Los Angeles Rams and went on to have an outstanding professional football career.

Brown joined the Los Angeles Rams and played there until 1989 when he moved to the Los Angeles Raiders in 1990. Brown ended his football career after the 1991 season, when he played again for the Los Angeles Rams.

Brown appeared in the 1986 Rams promotional video, Let's Ram It, where he went by the name "Speedball Brown."

After retiring from the NFL, Mr. Brown became a major influencer in the business arena. Mr. Brown is also involved in the NFL Retired Players Congress, where proceeds help NFL veterans and military veterans in need.

He is a true team player and his ability to motivate people is second to none. It's no wonder he has been so successful in sport, business, and in giving back to the community. It's an honor to have him on our Advisory Board.

“I am very pleased to join R-Three Technologies Inc.’s Advisory Board with their quality management team to fully develop their excellent nutritional product line and other products in the future. I see great business opportunity that matches my business background and my lifestyle to give part of the success to the local communities and people who need help to be successful in life.”

About Giddy Up Food and beverage Products

Giddy Up Energy Products is a wholesale manufacturer engaged in marketing and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated energy drinks, shakes, energy bars, and related products and a nutritional supplement company focused on developing innovative, high quality supplements and energy products. The company manufactures under strict GMP guidelines at GMP Certified and/or FDA registered facilities. www.r3tinc.com

James L Robinson President COO

jlrobinson@giddyupenergyproducts.com

info@r3tinc.com

Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates

Public Relations, Special Events & Marketing

3699 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 850, Los Angeles, CA 90010

(323) 933-8007 ph.

email lajass365@gmail.com

CONTACT: Lynn Allen Jeter

323.933.8007

https://www.lynnallenjeterandassociates.com/

Facebook x LinkedIn x Twitter x Instagram

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes a number of forward-looking statements that reflect Management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. You can identify these statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue,” or similar words. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this press release and our filings as posted on the OTC markets and with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors currently known to Management could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in the future operating results over time. We believe that our assumptions are based upon reasonable data derived from and known about our business and operations. No assurances are made that actual results of operations or the results of our future activities will not differ materially from our assumptions. Factors that could cause differences include, but are not limited to, expected market demand for our products, fluctuations in pricing for materials, and competition.