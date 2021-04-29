Creator Fund - The First Ever BitClout Fund Nears Launch...

Fund aims to take the #1 position on the BitClout platform...

/EIN News/ -- Marina del Rey, CA, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Following the successful launch of his first BitClout venture, BitClout Holdings, Mario Nawfal and his team have already set their sights on a new project, a fund focused solely on BitClout. No one can deny the incredible feat Mario and Co achieved with BitClout Holdings, which raised $1 million in less than 10 minutes and over $5 million in 36 hours, and became the 7th biggest coin on the platform.

To avoid sell-offs when it reaches the top 10 position, the fund enforced anti-dumping features to ensure it remains there.

This project is also backed by NFT Technologies, an investment vehicle listed on a Canadian Stock Exchange, which will allow the fund to raise more capital and ensure its long-term sustainability.



Mario believes that BitClout is still in its infancy stage, and more fundamental services are needed for the platform to reach its full potential. BitClout Holdings was the first to provide these services, and The Creator Fund will be next in line.

The fund has three primary goals:

To support creators on the platform To raise more capital than any other investor or Creator Coin To become the #1 coin on BitClout

The fund will support creators on the platform in several ways. First, the fund will find up-and-coming creators who are worth investing in. Once the creators are chosen, the fund will rely on a group of advisors, developers, and creators to make the investment decisions. This group has developed some of the most advanced proprietary technology, with a proven track record that speaks for itself.

The fund will support the creators financially, which will allow them to invest in themselves and their business, as well as increase their coin’s value on the platform. The fund will also provide marketing support through its partnership with WeAreGrowthHackers.com, the #1 growth hacking agency in the world, to help creators gain more exposure. Lastly, creators will also receive full continuous support and guidance along the way.

The fund aims to raise more capital than any investor or Creator Coin for one simple reason: more capital means more support for the creators. Achieving this however, would require a multi-faceted approach. As mentioned, the fund will be launched in partnership with NFT technologies, a publicly-listed investment vehicle on a Canadian stock exchange. NFT technologies will provide more access to capital and will take the platform to a whole new level.

The fund will rely on a pre-sale to seed value in this exciting new project. The pre-sale is based on a transparent auction mechanism that encourages investors to outbid other investors for early access to the fund’s Creator Coins. Make sure to read the white paper for more details on that matter.

If BitClout Holdings has taught Mario and his team anything, it’s how to retain coin value. The fund’s strategy will focus on incentivizing long-term investors and warding off short-term scalpers. Moreover, there will be a vesting period, which means that the majority of coin holders will have to wait before withdrawing their investment. Finally, anyone who invests in the fund, either in the pre-sale or afterwards, will be paid in dividends down the line.

The fund’s goal to become the #1 coin on BitClout is not for vanity or bragging rights, but a necessary step for the fund to be able to support creators on the long term. When the fund’s coin tops the platform’s chart, it will capture significant market attention. As more people find out about the fund, more investments will pour in, and consequently, the capital raised will be invested in more creators.

A rising tide lifts all boats

Mario, his team, NFT technologies, and everyone involved in the creation and deployment of the Creator Fund are firm believers in BitClout’s potential. While many people share the same belief, the ones who are either doubtful or unaware of the platform are plenty as well. Perhaps the fund’s biggest added value is bringing outside capital into the platform. Everyone involved in the Creator Fund is excited to help build the ecosystem of BitClout and contribute to the platform’s growth.

