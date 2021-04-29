Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Carrols" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TAST), the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, today announced that Daniel T. Accordino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony E. Hull, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET). A press release with these financial results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 201-493-6725. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13718525. The replay will be available until Thursday, May 20, 2021. Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of this conference call by visiting the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website located at www.carrols.com. The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via the same website page prior to the scheduled call.

About the Company

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,075 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,010 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976. For more information on Carrols, please visit the company's website at www.carrols.com.

Investor Relations:

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

investorrelations@carrols.com