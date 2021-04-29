Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Capitala Group Announces Recapitalization of United Air Temp

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a leading provider of capital to lower middle market companies, is pleased to announce the recapitalization of United Air Temp, Air Conditioning and Heating LLC (“UAT”), a leading provider of residential heating, ventilation, and air condition services, in partnership with Summit Park, Pareto & Company, and the UAT management team.

Headquartered in Lorton, Virginia, UAT provides HVAC maintenance and replacement services to residential homeowners. UAT has built a large, loyal customer base through its best-in-class service and responsiveness, as well as consistent, high-quality work from its skilled technicians. With 32 locations, its primary operations are in Washington, D.C. and the surrounding area in Northern Virginia and Maryland, with additional operations in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Managing Director at Capitala Group Adam Richeson states, “We are proud to be a part of this recapitalization while partnering with Summit Park, Pareto, and the UAT management team. This sets UAT up for the next phase of growth and we look forward to being a part of the Company’s future success.”

About Capitala Group
Capitala Group is an asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for over twenty years. Since our inception in 1998, Capitala has invested over $2.0 billion in approximately 170 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and aims to generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our individual and institutional investors. For more information, definitions and details visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com.

Contacts:

Steve Arnall
CFO | Investor Relations
sarnall@capitalagroup.com

Katina Cole Jakubowski
Marketing | Communications
kjakubowski@capitalagroup.com


Primary Logo

