H2 Brands Group Launches New B2B eCommerce Site on Unilog Platform

Company’s digital strategy accelerated by COVID-19 pandemic

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog , the leading provider of powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to midmarket businesses, announced today that H2 Brands Group, a leading national consumer products company, has launched its new B2B eCommerce site on Unilog’s digital commerce platform.



With 23 brands under management today, H2 Brands Group’s core product categories include consumer electronics, paint sundries, hardware, home environment, and plumbing products. As part of the new eCommerce site launch, their sales professionals can now log into the site as one of their customers and help them build a cart of recommended items for purchase. “That capability is one of the many reasons we selected Unilog as our go-forward B2B eCommerce platform,” said Nick Pendrous, CIO and GM of eCommerce at H2 Brands Group.

“We’re in the golden age of eCommerce,” said Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog. “Like H2 Brands Group, many B2B companies have accelerated their digital strategy following the onset of the pandemic. COVID-19 has fundamentally altered purchasing behaviors, and buyers’ expectations around eCommerce are at an all-time high.”

Prior to launching its new site on the Unilog platform, H2 Brands Group operated a custom-developed site that had fallen behind the times. “Our old site lacked the capabilities and ease of use that Unilog provides,” said Maria Arhontoulis, H2 Brands Group’s Director of Marketing. “Everything was a long, manual process to maintain. A new and improved eCommerce site was in our strategic plans, but COVID-19 puts these plans into hyperdrive. Now we are better equipped with a more agile platform that is aimed at helping our customers quickly find the best products at the best prices for their consumers’ needs.”

“Customer feedback during our initial rollout of the new site has been very positive,” said Brian Tindall, VP of Sales at H2 Brands Group. “Our goal with this initiative was to ensure our customers’ experience on our site rivals their experience on the best eCommerce sites today. We believe we’ve achieved that goal. Our mission at H2 Brands Groups is to bring innovation and value into every room of your home. Unilog’s eCommerce platform is helping us do that for our customers.”

About H2 Brands Group

H2 Brands Group is a leading national consumer products company with a growing portfolio of nationally recognized brands, now all under one roof. Today, we comprise 19 brands with over 12,000 products representing 31 categories – from fans to faucets to flashlights and so much more. We have a distribution footprint of over 1 million square feet across North America and 16 countries in our global sourcing network, enabling us to provide our customers with innovative home and hardware products as well as top-notch customer service. We have the expertise and assortment to customize the best programs for any retailer, whether it’s big box, mass chain store, wholesaler, eRetailer or local independent hardware store. Core categories include consumer electronics, paint sundries, hardware, home environment and plumbing products. Owned brands include: Craig (consumer electronics); Shur-Line® and PXpro™ (paint sundries); Bulldog®, Guard® Security, Ultra Hardware™ (hardware, locksets & security); Comfort Zone® (home environment); WordLock® (padlocks); Bright-Way® (electrical supplies); Helping Hand (housewares); AquaPlumb® (plumbing) and Road & Home. H2 Brands Group is proud to build on the heritage and legacy of our brands by bringing innovation and value into every room of your home. For more information, visit http://www.h2bgroup.com.

About Unilog

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channels. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.

