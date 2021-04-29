Conceptual Math Program Cuemath Announces Formal US Launch to Help K-10 Students Develop a Love and Intuitive Understanding of Math

/EIN News/ -- Leading online math and coding company brings its unique online learning program to K-10 students either looking for more challenges or hoping to get back on track after suffering Covid-related learning losses.



The company will leverage its recently closed $40 million in Series C venture funding to bring its unique curriculum to more students across the U.S.



BENGALURU, India, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuemath, an after-school, one-on-one math and coding program aimed at nurturing love and intuitive understanding of mathematics and coding for students in grades K-10, announced its official U.S. expansion to bring its unique online learning program to U.S.-based students. The pandemic has had a devastating impact on children’s education worldwide, with most U.S. parents worried about their children falling behind in school. Cuemath helps students stay on track and excel using real-life examples and compelling visuals that help students learn math intuitively and deeply, making it easier to master challenging concepts and foster independent thinking skills.

The company, which raised $40 million in funding in December, bringing their funding total to $65 million, is backed by Alphabet’s independent growth fund, CapitalG, and Sequoia Capital. The company has already taught over 200,000 students globally with over 25 million teaching hours logged.

“With this latest expansion, we are thrilled to be able to extend our unique math learning program to K-10 students in the U.S.,” said Manan Khurma, founder and CEO of Cuemath. “Our unique program has been incredibly successful for students in India and surrounding countries. As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on students’ education worldwide and in the US especially, parents are looking for convenient, engaging and cost-effective programs to help their children get back on track. We are excited to be launching in the U.S right now where the need is greatest.”

The Cuemath program empowers kids to learn core math and coding concepts through visual logic in order to foster deep learning. Cuemath is an afterschool program that complements the common core and state curriculums. Its approach focuses on the “why” versus the “how,” with the use of tangible exercises that can be applied in the real world. The company and its trained instructors currently teach 15,000 students in the U.S. Following this expansion, Cuemath will be able to reach even more children who are looking for math enrichment or support to help them grasp math and coding curriculum concepts at a deep, intuitive level.

Cuemath has grown explosively during the pandemic as worldwide demand for math and coding education has surged. The program, created in 2013, experienced a 3X rise in growth across its 10 geographies and 15X growth within the United States.

“Where we differ from our competitors is that the child drives the class. The teacher is available to guide or cue them in case they get stuck, but 90% of our sessions involve children solving problems. Through Cuemath, we want to dispel the fear of mathematics and show that it is the language of logic and reasoning. Through this message, we can create the next generation of problem solvers,” said Manan Khurma, First Teacher, Founder and CEO of Cuemath.

Cuemath is a leading online math learning and coding program for K-10 grade students in 10 countries, including the U.S., India, the UK, the UAE, Singapore, Canada and more. The Cuemath Program has been designed to build a strong math and coding foundation in children by sharpening their knowledge of concepts, aptitude and reasoning skills. Students in the Cuemath program are taught by world-class teachers from India’s premier institutions in tailor-made sessions that are created to focus on the individual needs of the students. The company was founded in 2013 and has taught over 200,000 students globally. Cuemath Founder and CEO Manan Khurma, a highly regarded math teacher to more than 10,000 students applying to India’s most prestigious universities, developed Cuemath to empower students to conceptualize math with real-life examples and visual logic to foster deep and lasting learning.

