Improve Transportation Efficiency and Jobsite Visibility with Ruckit Field

Load Management, Load Planning, and Transportation Optimization – All in One Easy-to-Use Application

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the global leader in comprehensive supply chain technology solutions for heavy building materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers, is proud to deliver Ruckit Field, a new mobile experience to support bulk material suppliers, haulers, and buyers in lowering costs and optimizing truck usage. This new mobile experience for the Ruckit trucking management solution is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.



The new Ruckit Field app brings increased visibility to the jobsite. Superintendents and foremen can view all orders, trucks, and tickets in one place. This new visibility enables the user to see how much material is loaded, when a truck in on the road, and when a load has reached the jobsite. Crews will no longer have to wonder or keep tally marks on the deliveries as they arrive.

“Ruckit Field allows you to manage your bulk material transportation from the jobsite,” said Tarun Nimmagadda, Vice President at Command Alkon. “Ruckit Field will work seamlessly with the CONNEX Platform to deliver optimized workflows back to your plants and scale houses.”

The Ruckit Field app enables the user to approve hauler time against the job, view critical cycle information, and order trucks for current or future orders. This information is centralized in Ruckit, where transportation managers can ensure proper and timely payment to internal fleet and hired haulers.

Should the location of the jobsite change, the solution enables the user to quickly update the job delivery information and geofence so that key performance stats stay relevant and impactful.

“The Ruckit Field app enables field personnel to be better connected to transportation managers, increasing efficiency from the moment the material is ticketed to the moment materials haulers are paid,” said Diego Larrea-Puemape, General Manager – CONNEX. “Now that Ruckit is powered by the CONNEX platform, the operational, transactional, and cost data insights delivered to the user unlock ample amounts of hidden opportunity to analyze and improve business operations and enhance decision-making.”

Ruckit offerings for Bulk Transportation management are currently available. Bundled options with CONNEX Trucking can also ensure DOT compliance on HMA projects.

Learn more at www.goruckit.com.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for materials suppliers, haulers, and buyers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. CONNEX, a supply chain platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com