Samsung Canada and Tim Hortons continue digital drive-thru transformation with plans to complete 2,600 outdoor displays across Canada by the end of 2021

Outdoor signage solution from Samsung Canada brings innovative technology to the drive-thru with high performance, endurance and visibility

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada and Tim Hortons are modernizing the guest experience with the installation of Samsung’s outdoor digital signage technology at Tim Hortons drive-thru locations across Canada in 2021.



With installations already completed at roughly 1,300 Tim Hortons drive-thru locations as of 2020, this partnership marks Samsung Canada’s largest outdoor digital signage deployment yet, with plans for a total of approximately 2,600 Tim Hortons drive-thru locations modernized with new outdoor digital signage technology by the end of the year.

“Increased digital signage adoption at drive-thru areas reflects a commitment among today’s quick-service restaurants to provide an improved customer experience,” said Mary Peterson, Vice President, IT & Enterprise Solutions, Samsung Electronics Canada. “We’re proud to partner with Tim Hortons to provide innovative outdoor digital signage at even more of its drive-thru locations this year, maximizing customer engagement through product durability, flexibility and 24/7 performance.”

A fully integrated, self-contained outdoor display, Samsung’s OH Series features an IP56 certification for use in heat, cold, rain, snow and dust – ideal for a variety of weather conditions throughout the year in Canada1. Featuring an ultra-slim depth of 85mm with an embedded power box, the high brightness display is also optimized for visibility in bright ambient light, even viewable to those wearing polarized sunglasses2. The product is fully equipped for outdoor placements and features an innovative cooling system, so there's no need for a supplemental heating or air conditioning unit.

Additionally, Samsung’s digital signage technology provides advanced display protection through 5 mm (0.19 in.) tempered Magic Glass, which is certified durable through IK10-certification (a European-strength test) and demonstrates a robust level of strength that can endure external impacts3.

“The Tim Hortons drive-thru network is the largest in the country and offers Canadians a contactless, quick way to grab their favourite coffee and food on the go. Samsung’s technology is playing an important part in our vision to modernize the guest experience and we’re excited to be installing outdoor digital menu boards in our drive-thru restaurants,” said Chris Main, Vice President of Restaurant Technology for Tim Hortons.

Technology enclosures specialist, Melitron Corporation (www.melitron.com), designed and manufactured the outdoor digital signage and menu boards, including integration of Samsung’s display technology, which are further advancing the customer experience at Tim Hortons drive-thrus across Canada.

For more information on Samsung Digital Display solutions, please visit Samsung.com/ca/business.

1Each OHF Series display undergoes rigorous IP56 ingress defense testing* to ensure resistance to dust, heat, moisture and other environmental variables that can impede operations. IP ingress defense testing helps to determine a product’s susceptibility to solid particle (including dust) ingress and liquid (water) ingress. IP56: Protected from high-pressure water jets from any direction, limited ingress protection.

2The OHF Series displays feature innovative Magic Glass, TUV-certified image quality and an Auto Brightness sensor to improve picture quality and optimize message delivery for any viewer. The OHF series displays have been verified and validated by TUV Rheinland, a leading international certification organization.

3As tested by Korea Testing Laboratory on September 28, 2016, Report No. 16-047352-02-1. IK rating refers to the degree of resistance against external impacts on a scale of 0 to 10, where 10 indicates the highest level of protection.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada’s “Most Reputable Companies” in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung’s award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.



About Tim Hortons® Canada



In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada’s favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada’s largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Dionne

North Strategic (for Samsung Canada)

chris.dionne@northstrategic.com

Michael Oliveira

Tim Hortons

mediainquiries@timhortons.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f62ef2ab-7c6f-4e24-800f-8b21bf308785