PanTerra Networks Awarded 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award

Streams Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PanTerra Networks announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, named Streams as a 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winner.

PanTerra Streams delivers enterprise collaboration and communications including voice, video, conferencing, collaboration, file sync and share and multimedia team messaging all from a unified cloud solution. Because Streams can be deployed from the cloud to virtually any location, business are able to maximize their employee’s work productivity across both a remote and mobile workforce.

Arthur Chang, President and CEO was quoted, “We’re proud to have won the 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award as Streams has been developed from the ground up to create a more flexible and dynamic communications infrastructure, necessary to support remote and mobile workers. While the pandemic is starting to be in our customer’s rear view mirror, the need to continue to support new dynamic working environments will continue and Streams will be there to support this new working paradigm shift.”

The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards recognizes hardware, software, devices/peripherals, applications and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of challenges caused by the Covide-19 pandemic.

“PanTerra has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of their tech solutions contributing to managing and overcoming pandemic outbreaks,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to more innovation from PanTerra and their continued effort toward improving the future of the current challenges faced by the most recent Pandemic.”

The 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award winners will be featured on Pandemic Tech News online and TMCnet.

About PanTerra

PanTerra is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering unified communications, team messaging, call center, file sync & share and business analytics through Streams, its secure, all-in-one business communications cloud solution. By offering a fully customizable, unified UCaaS and CPaaS, HIPAA/HITECH secure, multi-service cloud solution, PanTerra can significantly reduce costs, simplify IT administration, increase security and improve employee productivity. Streams can be configured and deployed within hours, virtually anywhere in the world and with 24/7/365 support, you can have peace of mind that PanTerra will be with you every step of the way. Let Streams and PanTerra bring out the best in your enterprise.

PanTerra offers a full end-to-end solution including the Streams cloud service, WAN connectivity and on-premises hardware, which includes IP phones, QoS routers and switches. PanTerra supports a wide range of WAN connectivity solutions from SD-WAN and MPLS to open Internet. On-premises hardware can be purchased or optionally rented through a unique Hardware as a Service (HaaS) option, which can eliminate expensive up-front capex costs and allows for the hardware to be optionally upgraded annually.

PanTerra is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, please visit www.panterranetworks.com or call +1 800.805.0558 or email us at info@panterranetworks.com.

