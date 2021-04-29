Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2021 Self-Service Business Intelligence and Guided Analytics Market Studies

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2021 Self-Service Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. The 10th annual report examines end user deployment and trends around self-service business intelligence (BI), which builds upon collaborative business intelligence, user governance, and Guided AnalyticsTM to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion.



According to the 2021 report, collaborative capabilities and governance are both considered “very important,” with "search and navigation for content," “shared content and commentary,” and “defined levels of access to shared documents and data” as a top requirements.

“Organizations that are more successful with BI are universally more likely to use self-service BI capabilities including collaboration and governance features included in BI tools,” said Jim Ericson, research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “These capabilities have become even more important given the ongoing Covid19 pandemic.”

The company also published the inaugural edition of its Guided Analytics Market Study. Guided Analytics improves time to insight and action by supporting the creation of connections between related and relevant information, and directing and suggesting analytical story flow.

“From our many years observing and analyzing collaborative BI and its use in promoting self-services access and analysis of information, we see Guided Analytics emerging as an important enabling technology,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We believe that the adoption of Guided Analytics will further enable organizations to leverage both information resources and their internal expertise to drive improved decision-making within their organizations.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

