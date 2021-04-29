Progress Named a Leader in Grid Report for Network Management

/EIN News/ -- Progress WhatsUp Gold receives multiple awards and outstanding customer reviews for product quality, ROI and market presence

BEDFORD, Mass., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that the award-winning network monitoring software, Progress® WhatsUp® Gold, has been recognized as a Leader in G2’s Winter 2021 Grid® Report for Network Management, ranking first out of 18 vendors.

G2 is a trusted source of unbiased information that helps business professionals make informed technology decisions through over a million peer reviews. The G2 Grid annual reports are based on user reviews and data collected from various online sources and social networks. Products are evaluated by real users on factors such as features and functionality, market presence and customer satisfaction. In addition to its Leader position for Network Management, WhatsUp Gold ranked third out of 20 in the Mid-Market Grid Report for Network Monitoring and sixth out of 39 in the general Grid Report for Network Monitoring.

In the past 12 months, Progress WhatsUp Gold has earned multiple recognitions and reviews, including:

TechValidate – 89% of organizations saw a return on investment within the first 12 months of using WhatsUp Gold, according to a survey of Progress customers

SoftwareReviews – 2020 and 2021 “Network Monitoring Emotional Footprint Champion”

PC Magazine – “Best Network Monitoring Software for 2021”

IP Insider Awards – “Silver” recognition in the “Best Network Monitoring Software” category

IT Pro, Network Computing and PC Pro Magazine – Noted for ease of use and extensive troubleshooting features



“Being recognized as a leader by both the industry and the very people who use WhatsUp Gold every day to manage and protect their infrastructure is a great honor,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “This acknowledgement is further recognition of our commitment to delivering even more value to our customers, helping them ensure the continuity of their operations with easy-to-use software that enables them to solve any issue that may arise in their network.”

Progress WhatsUp Gold empowers businesses and enterprises to continuously monitor and manage their IT infrastructure and applications, ensuring high levels of performance and availability. With its features and rich functionality, IT admin teams can quickly spot and prevent issues before they impact business users.

For more information about Progress WhatsUp Gold, go to https://www.whatsupgold.com.

