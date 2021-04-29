Mursion Appoints Global Assessment Professional Nikki Eatchel as Chief Learning Officer

Assessment Development and Psychometrics Expert Joins Virtual Reality Training Company’s Growing Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mursion, the industry leader in immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace, is pleased to name Nikki Eatchel as its new Chief Learning Officer. Eatchel’s accomplished background in assessment development and psychometrics augments Mursion’s mission to deliver highly effective, results-driven training programs.

Eatchel has built her career over more than 25 years in the assessment industry, serving in executive leadership positions in assessment development, psychometrics, business development, product and program management, customer support, documentation, training, software development, and QA for several leading global assessment organizations. She has worked in various testing segments, including education, certification, and pre-employment, and has designed and implemented assessment products in a wide variety of markets, including K12, higher education, healthcare, finance, professional associations, IT, and government.

Her responsibilities have spanned the full spectrum of assessment and learning activities, including research, assessment design and development, job analysis, global delivery, standardized scoring and reporting, and individual and organizational analytics. Eatchel has been personally responsible for ensuring the validity and fairness of large-scale global programs as well as statewide assessment products and services, working in some capacity with all 50 states within the U.S. She has also served as an assessment and business consultant for various national and global organizations, as well as worked in the arena of employment litigation support for pre-employment assessments.

“Mursion was founded to develop opportunities for meaningful, long-lasting learning,” said Mursion CEO Mark Atkinson. “One of the most essential components of the equation is measuring the results these opportunities create, both within the learner, as well as within the larger organization. Nikki’s expertise and experience in assessment and psychometrics is invaluable in establishing the frameworks that measure our success.”

In addition to her new role with Mursion, Eatchel is active in numerous industry associations. She was the Chair of the Board for the Association of Test Publishers (ATP) in 2017 and has also served as the Chair of the ATP Security Committee from 2011-2014. She has presented more than 60 papers and presentations at such conferences as ATP, E-ATP, the Council of Chief State School Officers, the International Personnel Management Association, and the Council on Licensure, Enforcement, and Regulation.

“Joining the Mursion team as its new Chief Learning Officer offers me the opportunity to further my exploration of how to measure human learning, growth, and behavioral change,” Eatchel said of her recent appointment. “I am thrilled to continue my career with such a forward-thinking and high-performing organization.”



About Mursion

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations. Mursion has been named as one of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 by the Financial Times.

