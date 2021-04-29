Memfault's Device Observability Platform Now Available for Android and Microcontroller-Based Devices with Free Trial

Cloud platform empowers embedded developers to quickly monitor, debug, and update connected devices at scale

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memfault , the provider of the first cloud-based platform for connected device monitoring, updating, and debugging, today launched a free self-service portal giving embedded developers instant access to Memfault across Android OS devices or ARM-based microcontroller devices running on bare metal or real-time operating systems (RTOS).



“Memfault delivered value instantly to our team,” said Armen Nazarian, Founder and CEO at Audigo, developers of ultra-portable and easy to use content creation products for modern creators. “Memfault has given our start-up many of the same capabilities we had at Tesla with tools that would have taken us years to develop in-house. With Memfault, we went from having zero transparency into device health to getting detailed crash reports across all our products. Integrating Memfault was seamless, and the ability to quickly diagnose issues remotely and then push fixes instantly makes the platform an easy choice.”

Memfault's cloud-based device observability platform reduces engineering and support overhead by bringing the speed and agility of software development processes to device development. Customers like Logitech, Verkada, Whoop, and Airthings use Memfault to deploy OTA updates, automatically capture and remotely debug issues, and continuously monitor fleets of connected devices at scale.

“If tracking down and fixing challenging firmware bugs and pushing OTA updates isn’t complicated enough, embedded engineers have, until now, been burdened with passive, costly, and inefficient debug processes,” said Chris Coleman, CTO at Memfault. “Our self-service solution puts these capabilities at the fingertips of embedded developers; just click in and get going. Now development teams can deliver high-quality devices, get them to market faster, and manage connected devices with continuous updates and debugging without any impact on the end user.”

Using the Memfault self-service portal, embedded developers can simply visit https://memfault.com/register/ and complete a quick trial account sign-up without providing any credit card. Since all Memfault SDKs are freely available on GitHub , developers can immediately begin integration and development testing on their Android or microcontroller-based devices.

Memfault was founded by the creators of Interrupt , the popular community and blog for embedded software engineers. Drawing from years of experience at Pebble, Oculus, and Fitbit, Memfault has created a new infrastructure to give device developers access to the same tools software developers have used for years.

With Memfault’s self-service portal, users get free access to the entire, full-featured Memfault platform with no limitations:

Device monitoring: Memfault offers real-time reports on device check-ins and notifications of unexpected inactivity. Teams can view device and fleet health data like battery life, connectivity state, and memory usage or track release adoption and issues all from a single console using Memfault’s dashboards.



By aggregating issues across software releases and hardware revisions, Memfault can determine which devices are impacted and what stack they're running. Teams can inspect backtraces, variables, and registers when encountering an error.



Teams can deliver updates to specific devices at specific times. By controlling the timing of OTA updates, teams can schedule updates when users are least impacted. Devices can also be split into cohorts for targeted updates, and rollouts can be released in stages to limit fleet-wide issues from new updated versions.



Resources:

Free Self-Service Trial : Sign up for instant hassle-free access to Memfault

: Sign up for instant hassle-free access to Memfault Interrupt Blog : Join the community for embedded software makers

: Join the community for embedded software makers GitHub : Memfault’s device SDKs and all examples are freely available on GitHub

: Memfault’s device SDKs and all examples are freely available on GitHub Live Memfault Webinar : Reserve your spot for our upcoming webinar with CEO François Baldassari to learn how to get started with Memfault

: Reserve your spot for our upcoming webinar with CEO François Baldassari to learn how to get started with Memfault We're Hiring : If you'd like to contribute to our growing team, check out our available positions



About Memfault

Memfault is the first cloud-based platform for connected device monitoring, debugging, and updating, which brings the efficiencies and innovation of software development to hardware processes. The company helps teams catch, triage, and fix bugs in the field before they are noticed by end-users. Consumer electronics, industrial automation, and IoT businesses across all industries rely on Memfault to deliver better products faster, without compromising stability and reliability, that improve over time. The company was founded by engineers with decades of experience from Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble. Memfault is backed by Uncork Capital, Partech, S28 Capital, and Y Combinator.





