Discovery Reports Q4 2020 Financial Results and Update

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, and to provide a summary of key events for the quarter and subsequent to year-end. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars (“C$”) unless otherwise stated.



Discovery’s flagship project is our 100%-owned Cordero project (“Cordero” or the “Project”) located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. We are aggressively advancing the Project through a 66,000 metre (“m”) drill program in 2021 focused on delineating a high-margin silver project with size and scaleability.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM Q4 2020 & SUBSEQUENT EVENTS:

Financial & Corporate:

As at December 31, 2020, we had a cash and cash equivalents and short term investment balance of $82.5 million.

In February we announced that an aggregate of 31,140,000 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.00 were exercised prior to their expiry on February 17, 2021. The exercises resulted in gross proceeds of approximately $31 million, of which approximately $17.6 million was received in 2021.

The Company’s cash position as of the date of this release is approximately $94 million.

On March 12, 2021, we announced the appointment of Jennifer Wagner to the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Wagner is a corporate securities lawyer and has extensive experience advising companies on a variety of corporate commercial transactions, governance, and compliance matters. She currently serves as Executive Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Exploration:

At Cordero, we have now completed 72,200 m (174 holes) as part of our expanded Phase 1 drill program that is scheduled to conclude at the end of this month. Data from Phase 1 drilling will be used to support the bulk-tonnage resource update and preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) scheduled for the second half of the year.

The four drill rigs currently operating on site will continue uninterrupted with Phase 2 drilling. Phase 2 drilling will be focused on reserve definition, resource expansion, and high-grade vein delineation.

Bulk-tonnage targets

Our recent drilling has expanded the higher-grade bulk-tonnage domain by more than 250 m northeast, along strike in the South Corridor. This domain has now been defined over a strike length of approximately 1.4 km and is open to the northeast and has been drilled to a depth of 500 m and remains open below this. Higher-grade zones of mineralization are typically flanked by medium and lower-grade mineralization pointing to the scaleability of the mineralized system at Cordero.

Select drill highlights during Q4 2020 and subsequent to quarter-end from our bulk-tonnage targets include:

128.2 m averaging 165 g/t AgEq from 312.4 m (65 g/t Ag, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.2% Pb and 1.3% Zn) including 26.1 m averaging 263 g/t AgEq 1 (109 g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au, 2.0% Pb, 1.9% Zn) in hole C20-405

from 312.4 m (65 g/t Ag, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.2% Pb and 1.3% Zn) including (109 g/t Ag, 0.06 g/t Au, 2.0% Pb, 1.9% Zn) in hole C20-405 139.1 m averaging 138 g/t AgEq from 196.2 m (47 g/t Ag, 0.07 g/t Au, 0.6% Pb and 1.6% Zn)

131.6 m averaging 118 g/t AgEq from 49.2 m (48 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au, 0.5% Pb and 1.1% Zn) including 37.1 m averaging 223 g/t AgEq (119 g/t Ag, 0.22 g/t Au, 1.0% Pb, 1.2% Zn) in hole C20-375

from 49.2 m (48 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au, 0.5% Pb and 1.1% Zn) including (119 g/t Ag, 0.22 g/t Au, 1.0% Pb, 1.2% Zn) in hole C20-375 110.0 m averaging 110 g/t AgEq from 137.1 m (37 g/t Ag, 0.04 g/t Au, 0.8% Pb and 1.0% Zn) and 51.8 m averaging 184 g/t AgEq (65 g/t Ag, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.6% Pb, 1.4% Zn) in hole C21-414

from 137.1 m (37 g/t Ag, 0.04 g/t Au, 0.8% Pb and 1.0% Zn) and (65 g/t Ag, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.6% Pb, 1.4% Zn) in hole C21-414 85.6 m averaging 175 g/t AgEq from 406.2 m (53 g/t Ag, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.4% Pb and 1.7% Zn) including 39.9 m averaging 308 g/t AgEq (93 g/t Ag, 0.08 g/t Au, 2.4% Pb, 3.0% Zn) in hole C20-378



High-grade vein targets

We continue to demonstrate the excellent potential of the high-grade vein systems that transect the deposit. At Josefina we have consistently intercepted bonanza grades along 1.5km of strike extent. At the 1.5km Todos Santos vein trend 20 holes have now been drilled. All 20 holes have intercepted the principal vein returning an average drilled width of 2.6m grading 635 g/t AgEq1. Recent step out holes at the Parcionera vein trend have doubled the drill-confirmed strike extent to at least 1 km with clear potential for further expansion to the northeast.

Select drill highlights from these veins during Q4 2020 and subsequent to quarter end include:

Josefina Vein

1.3 m averaging 2,166 g/t AgEq from 95.6 m (1,581 g/t Ag, 0.15 g/t Au, 9.9% Pb and 5.4% Zn) in hole C20-381

from 95.6 m (1,581 g/t Ag, 0.15 g/t Au, 9.9% Pb and 5.4% Zn) in hole C20-381 1.0 m averaging 1,826 g/t AgEq from 41.2 m (1,280 g/t Ag, 4.24 g/t Au, 1.6% Pb and 3.4% Zn) within an 8.9 m interval averaging 410 g/t AgEq1 (267 g/t Ag, 0.91 g/t Au, 0.9% Pb, 0.8% Zn) in hole C20-382

1.3 m averaging 2,290 g/t AgEq from 136.7 m (1,607 g/t Ag, 2.06 g/t Au, 5.2% Pb and 8.0% Zn) in hole C20-396



Todos Santos Vein

3.4 m averaging 1,150 g/t AgEq from 145.6 m (412 g/t Ag, 0.42 g/t Au, 8.0% Pb and 10.0% Zn) in hole C20-349

2.0 m averaging 1,207 g/t AgEq from 224.8 m (532 g/t Ag, 0.38 g/t Au, 8.8% Pb and 8.1% Zn) in hole C20-351

1.4 m averaging 1,107 g/t AgEq from 135.4 m (552 g/t Ag, 0.33 g/t Au, 11.0% Pb and 3.4% Zn) within a 4.0 m interval averaging 763 g/t AgEq (377 g/t Ag, 0.28 g/t Au, 7.1% Pb, 2.7% Zn) in hole C20-385

1.0 m averaging 1,729 g/t AgEq from 380.1 m (433 g/t Ag, 0.23 g/t Au, 9.3% Pb and 22.9% Zn) in hole C20-354

Parcionera Vein

4.4 m averaging 524 g/t AgEq from 53.9 m (246 g/t Ag, 0.39 g/t Au, 6.5% Pb and 0.4% Zn) within a 37.1 m interval averaging 113 g/t AgEq (47 g/t Ag, 0.09 g/t Au, 1.1% Pb, 0.4% Zn) in hole C20-362

0.5 m averaging 1,765 g/t AgEq from 100.9 m (665 g/t Ag, 0.58 g/t Au, 13.8% Pb and 13.7% Zn) in hole C20-360

For the drill results noted above, refer to news releases dated November 14 and October 12, 2020, and January 6, February 2, March 15 and April 20, 2021, for further details.

COVID-19 UPDATE:

The Company continues to be proactive regarding COVID-19 and continually monitors employees and contractors and remains committed to being engaged with our local stakeholders during this uncertain period. The Company will continue to closely monitor the directives of all levels of government in both Mexico and Canada as well as the relevant health authorities.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Our Phase 1 drill program began in September 2019 and will conclude at the end of April 2021. In total we have drilled more than 70,000 m, delivering exceptional results that demonstrate the excellent high-grade potential that exists within the enormous mineralized footprint at Cordero. Over the coming months we will be busy compiling this drill data alongside our updated geological and structural models to produce a brand-new resource estimate in 3Q 2021. This resource model, along with the results from our detailed metallurgical testwork program that is ongoing, will form the basis for a revamped PEA to be completed in 4Q 2021. Our objective with the PEA is to deliver a technically robust study demonstrating that Cordero is one of the few deposits in the silver space that offers the combination of margin, size and scaleability.

While we are working on these major de-risking milestones we will remain focused on continuing to add value through our Phase 2 drill program. Our Phase 2 program will immediately follow our Phase 1 program with the four drill rigs currently operating on site continuing uninterrupted. Phase 2 drilling will be focused on three key areas: (1) upgrading inferred resources to indicated for inclusion in a prefeasibility study on Cordero; (2) resource expansion of bulk-tonnage mineralization; and (3) testing of the width, grade and continuity of extensive high-grade vein systems that transect the deposit. Additionally, socio-economic and environmental baseline studies are currently underway and will continue through the year.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:

The following selected financial data is summarized from the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto (the “Financial Statements”) for the year ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the Financial Statements and MD&A is available on our website at www.discoverysilver.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Net loss Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q4 YTD 2020 Q4 YTD 2019 (a) Total $ (6,125,457 ) $ (4,178,391 ) $ (17,755,694 ) $ (9,656,554 ) (b) basic and diluted per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) Net loss & total comprehensive loss $ (5,455,362 ) $ (3,959,211 ) $ (18,064,675 ) $ (9,595,837 ) Total weighted average shares outstanding 302,368,222 193,526,170 255,839,116 114,752,935





December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash, cash equivalents & short-term investments $ 82,547,897 $ 23,950,737 Total assets $ 111,564,881 $ 53,518,599 Total current liabilities $ 982,260 $ 716,596 Total liabilities $ 1,023,349 $ 804,466 Working capital $ 82,435,046 $ 23,860,648 Total Shareholders’ equity $ 110,541,532 $ 52,714,133

About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offers margin, size and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico, and is supported by an industry leading balance sheet with over C$90 million of cash allocated for aggressive exploration, resource expansion and future development. Discovery was a recipient of the 2020 TSX Venture 50 award and the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 award.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA,

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information contact:

Forbes Gemmell, CFA

VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Phone: 416-613-9410

Email: forbes.gemmell@discoverysilver.com

Website: www.discoverysilver.com

TECHNICAL NOTES & REFERENCES:

1All results in this news release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are drilled widths, not true widths, as a full interpretation of the actual orientation of mineralization is not complete. Intervals were chosen based on a 20 g/t AgEq cutoff with no more than 10 m of dilution. AgEq calculations are used as the basis for total metal content calculations given Ag is the dominant metal constituent as a percentage of AgEq value in approximately 70% of the Company’s mineralized intercepts. AgEq calculations for reported drill results are based on USD $16.50/oz Ag, $1,350/oz Au, $0.85/lb Pb, $1.00/lb Zn. The calculations assume 100% metallurgical recovery and are indicative of gross in-situ metal value at the indicated metal prices. Refer to notes below for metallurgical recoveries assumed in the 2018 PEA completed on Cordero.

The most recent technical report for the Cordero Project is the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) authored by M3 Engineering and Technology Corp and includes the most recent resource estimate, completed by Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. It is available on Discovery’s website and on SEDAR under Levon Resources Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Discovery. The PEA assumes metallurgical recoveries of 89% for Ag, 84% for Pb, 72% for Zn and 40% for Au.

Sample analysis and QA/QC Program: True widths of reported drill intercepts have not been determined. Assays are uncut except where indicated. All core assays are from HQ drill core unless stated otherwise. Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located at the project site 40km north of the city of Parral. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to ALS Geochemistry-Mexico for preparation in Chihuahua City, Mexico, and subsequently pulps are sent to ALS Vancouver, Canada, which is an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. All samples are prepared using a method whereby the entire sample is crushed to 70% passing -2mm, a split of 250g is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AAS techniques (Au-AA24) from a 50g pulp. Over limits are analyzed by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Samples are also analyzed using thirty three-element inductively coupled plasma method (“ME-ICP61”). Over limit sample values are re-assayed for: (1) values of zinc > 1%; (2) values of lead > 1%; and (3) values of silver > 100 g/t. Samples are re-assayed using the ME-OG62 (high-grade material ICP-AES) analytical package. For values of silver greater than 1,500 g/t, samples are re-assayed using the Ag-CON01 analytical method, a standard 30 g fire assay with gravimetric finish. Certified standards and blanks are routinely inserted into all sample shipments to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples are chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person: Gernot Wober, P.Geo, VP Exploration, Discovery Silver Corp., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is accurate.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Discovery believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the Private Placement will close on the announced terms. Discovery does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws. For a detailed discussion on the risks faced by the Company, refer to the documents incorporated by reference herein, the Company’s MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company’s 2019 Annual Information Form available on the Company’s website at www.discoverysilver.com or under Discovery’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



