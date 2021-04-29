Muscle Maker Grill Now Accepting Bitcoin

/EIN News/ -- League City, Texas, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s, MMG Burger Bar and Superfit Foods, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced it will start accepting bitcoin as an alternative to cash, credit or debit forms of payment.

Bitcoin payments will be rolled out on each level of the business individually, starting with accepting bitcoin for initial franchise fees for new franchisees, then expanding to online meal plan subscriptions with Superfit Foods, and eventually companywide for everyday food purchases at individual locations and online orders.

Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, commented, “Today’s digital world continues to grow exponentially. The acceptance of bitcoin is a natural progression for companies looking to stay relevant. Millennials are in search of healthy food, giving them the ability to pay with a crypto currency makes it even easier to eat healthy. Our strategy is to get healthy food to consumers through non-traditional locations and methods, accepting bitcoin will allow Muscle Maker to continue to provide innovative ways of delivering on this strategy.”

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features all-natural chicken, grass fed steak, lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, wraps, bowls and more. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

