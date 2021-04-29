The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2021

/EIN News/ -- GLEN HEAD, N.Y., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island, reported increases in net income and earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. In the highlights that follow, all comparisons are of the current three-month period to the same period last year unless otherwise indicated.



FIRST QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income and EPS were $11.3 million and $.47, respectively, versus $9.1 million and $.38

ROA and ROE were 1.11% and 11.17%, respectively, compared to .90% and 9.41%

Book value per share increased 8.6% to $17.16 from $15.80

Net interest margin was 2.69% versus 2.62%

Cash Dividends Per Share increased 5.6% to $.19 from $.18

Repurchased 107,887 shares at a cost of $2.0 million

Effective Tax Rate was 19.4% versus 15.2%



Analysis of First Quarter Earnings

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $11.3 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 23.2%, versus the same quarter last year. The increase is due to growth in net interest income of $916,000, or 3.7%, and noninterest income of $514,000, or 17.0%, and a decline in the provision for credit losses of $3.3 million. These items were partially offset by increases in noninterest expense of $1.6 million, or 10.7%, and income tax expense of $1.1 million.

The increase in net interest income reflects a favorable shift in the mix of funding as an increase in average checking deposits of $325.7 million, or 35.5%, and a decline in average interest-bearing liabilities of $322.7 million, or 11.8%, resulted in average checking deposits comprising a larger portion of total funding. The increase is also attributable to income from SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $1.9 million during the current quarter driven by an average balance of $160.0 million and a weighted average yield earned of 4.9%. Average checking deposits include a portion of the proceeds of PPP loans. Partially offsetting the favorable impact of these items was a decline in the average balance of loans of $146.5 million, or 4.6%, due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (“pandemic”), which contributed to a notable increase in cash on our balance sheet. Also exerting downward pressure on net interest income were current market yields on securities and loans being lower than the yields on runoff in both portfolios. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 45 basis points (“bps”) from 3.64% for the first quarter of 2020 to 3.19% for the current quarter. Although asset yields declined, management substantially offset the negative impact on net interest income through reductions in non-maturity and time deposit rates. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 64 bps from 1.46% for the first quarter of 2020 to .82% for the current quarter.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 2.69% as compared to 2.64% and 2.62% for the 2020 fourth and first quarters, respectively. Income on PPP loans improved net interest margin for the current quarter and fourth quarter of 2020 by 9 bps and 8 bps, respectively. We expect net interest income and margin to benefit from the use of excess cash in May 2021 to repay a maturing $150 million interest rate swap currently costing 2.85%, and from certificates of deposit totaling $114 million maturing through March 31, 2022 with an average yield of 1.11% which exceeds current market deposit rates.

During the first quarter of 2021, we originated $83 million of PPP loans with deferred fees of $3.3 million. On a cumulative basis through March 31, 2021, $62 million of the Bank’s PPP loans were forgiven by the SBA.

If economic activity continues to improve and businesses return to normal operations in our marketplace, we expect mortgage originations to grow. Our emphasis remains commercial lending over residential mortgage lending. The mortgage loan pipeline grew to $107 million at March 31, 2021, the highest level in three years.

The decrease in noninterest income, net of gains on sales of securities, of $92,000 is primarily attributable to decreases in service charges on deposit accounts of $304,000 and a decline in investment services income of $74,000 offset by an increase in the non-service cost components of the Bank’s defined benefit pension plan of $138,000. The decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is mainly attributable to the pandemic which has negatively affected most categories of noninterest income while the decrease in investment services income is due to a decline in assets under management. Assets under management will likely decline further as the Bank transitions from its legacy trust and investment businesses to a single platform with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer.

The provision for credit losses decreased $3.3 million when comparing the first quarter periods from a provision of $2.4 million in the 2020 quarter to a credit of $986,000 in the 2021 quarter. The credit provision for the current quarter was mainly due to improvements in economic conditions, asset quality and other portfolio metrics and a decline in outstanding mortgage loans, partially offset by net chargeoffs of $447,000.

The increase in noninterest expense of $1.6 million was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to staffing our new Riverhead Branch, building our lending and credit teams, special bonuses and overtime for PPP loan processing and normal salary adjustments. Also contributing to the increase was FDIC insurance expense of $267,000 for the current quarter, an increase in the provision for unfunded loan commitments of $305,000 and higher facilities maintenance costs including snow removal. The increase in FDIC insurance expense is due to an assessment credit in the 2020 quarter which resulted in no FDIC insurance cost. The increase in the provision for unfunded commitments reflects an increase in commitments for the current quarter versus a decrease for the 2020 quarter.

Income tax expense increased $1.1 million and the effective tax rate increased from 15.2% to 19.4% when comparing the first quarter of 2020 to the current quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate is mainly due to a decrease in the percentage of pre-tax income derived from tax-exempt municipal securities and bank-owned life insurance in 2021. The increase in income tax expense reflects the higher effective tax rate and an increase in pre-tax earnings in the current quarter as compared to the 2020 quarter.

Analysis of Earnings – First Quarter 2021 Versus Fourth Quarter 2020

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 increased $738,000, or 7.0%, from $10.5 million earned in the fourth quarter of last year. The increase is mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $886,000, a decline in the provision for credit losses of $1.5 million and gains on sales of securities of $606,000 in the 2021 quarter. Partially offsetting these items were increases in salaries and employee benefits and income tax expense of $1.1 million and $556,000, respectively. The increase in net interest income reflects higher income from PPP loans and lower average balances and rates for interest-bearing liabilities due to growth in average checking deposits and deposit repricings. The decline in the provision for credit losses was mainly due to the aforementioned improvements in economic conditions, asset quality and other portfolio metrics as well as a decline in outstanding mortgage loans in the 2021 quarter. The increases in salaries and employee benefits and income tax expense occurred for substantially the same reasons discussed above with respect to the first quarter periods.

Asset Quality

The Bank’s allowance for credit losses to total loans (reserve coverage ratio) was 1.04% at March 31, 2021 as compared to 1.09% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the reserve coverage ratio was 1.10% and 1.13%, respectively. The decrease in the reserve coverage ratio was mainly due to improvements in economic conditions, asset quality and other portfolio metrics. Nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings and loans past due 30 through 89 days are at very low levels.

Capital

The Corporation’s balance sheet remains positioned for lending and growth with a Leverage Ratio of approximately 10.0% at March 31, 2021. The Corporation repurchased 107,887 shares of common stock during the first quarter of 2021 at a cost of $2.0 million. We expect to continue repurchases during 2021.

Key Initiatives and Challenges We Face

During 2020, the Bank successfully launched an updated branding initiative including multimedia advertising and an interactive custom designed website to better support our customers’ digital and electronic banking needs. We see a substantial increase in mobile users and mobile deposits and are optimistic about our future growth in digital products and services. We continue to analyze our branch network for strategic expansion and operating efficiencies. We recently leased space at 275 Broadhollow Road in Melville, N.Y. for a state-of-the-art branch and additional office space. The convenience of this central location will benefit employee recruiting and retention with prominent signage reinforcing our new branding initiative. We continue to hire branch personnel, lending and back office credit professionals to support loan growth and our relationship banking business. Finally, the Bank recently partnered with LPL Financial, an independent broker-dealer, to enhance our customers’ access to a comprehensive set of investment products as well as wealth management, trust and advisory services.

The interest rate and economic environment continues to exert pressure on operating results and growth. Profitability and growth are negatively impacted by low yields available on loans and securities and could be impacted by credit losses arising from economic conditions. The continued presence of the pandemic and ongoing economic challenges such as the level of short and long-term interest rates, unemployment, vacancies, delinquent rents and competition are particular risks to future financial performance. Among other things, low interest rates have caused an acceleration of residential mortgage loan repayments and repricings which are expected to continue in 2021.

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words “may” or “expect” or “could” or “should” or “would” or “believe” or “anticipate”. The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the “risk factors” section of the Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, the pandemic continues to present financial and operating challenges for the Corporation, its customers and the communities it serves. These challenges may adversely affect the Corporation’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

3/31/21 12/31/20 (dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 234,574 $ 211,182 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 831,154 662,722 Loans: Commercial and industrial 84,662 100,015 SBA Paycheck Protection Program 179,321 139,487 Secured by real estate: Commercial mortgages 1,438,522 1,421,071 Residential mortgages 1,270,208 1,316,727 Home equity lines 52,320 54,005 Consumer and other 1,225 2,149 3,026,258 3,033,454 Allowance for credit losses (31,604 ) (33,037 ) 2,994,654 3,000,417 Restricted stock, at cost 20,057 20,814 Bank premises and equipment, net 38,365 38,830 Right of use asset - operating leases 11,693 12,212 Bank-owned life insurance 86,011 85,432 Pension plan assets, net 20,191 20,109 Deferred income tax benefit 1,999 1,375 Other assets 16,300 16,048 $ 4,254,998 $ 4,069,141 Liabilities: Deposits: Checking $ 1,370,940 $ 1,208,073 Savings, NOW and money market 1,770,235 1,679,161 Time 395,533 434,354 3,536,708 3,321,588 Short-term borrowings 56,806 60,095 Long-term debt 226,002 246,002 Operating lease liability 12,525 13,046 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,835 21,292 3,846,876 3,662,023 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $.10 per share: Authorized, 80,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding, 23,782,752 and 23,790,589 shares 2,378 2,379 Surplus 104,198 105,547 Retained earnings 302,371 295,622 408,947 403,548 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (825 ) 3,570 408,122 407,118 $ 4,254,998 $ 4,069,141





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 3/31/21 3/31/20 (dollars in thousands) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 26,706 $ 28,931 Investment securities: Taxable 1,833 3,426 Nontaxable 2,248 2,565 30,787 34,922 Interest expense: Savings, NOW and money market deposits 1,066 4,280 Time deposits 2,304 3,042 Short-term borrowings 350 619 Long-term debt 1,165 1,995 4,885 9,936 Net interest income 25,902 24,986 Provision (credit) for credit losses (986 ) 2,358 Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 26,888 22,628 Noninterest income: Investment services income 474 548 Service charges on deposit accounts 683 987 Net gains on sales of securities 606 — Other 1,769 1,483 3,532 3,018 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,070 9,274 Occupancy and equipment 3,277 3,072 Other 3,102 2,512 16,449 14,858 Income before income taxes 13,971 10,788 Income tax expense 2,704 1,640 Net income $ 11,267 $ 9,148 Share and Per Share Data: Weighted Average Common Shares 23,781,326 23,904,266 Dilutive stock options and restricted stock units 83,423 54,633 23,864,749 23,958,899 Basic EPS $.47 $.38 Diluted EPS $.47 $.38 Cash Dividends Declared per share $.19 $.18 FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) ROA 1.11 % 0.90 % ROE 11.17 % 9.41 % Net Interest Margin 2.69 % 2.62 % Dividend Payout Ratio 40.43 % 47.37 %





PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS

(Unaudited)

3/31/21 12/31/20 (dollars in thousands) Loans, excluding troubled debt restructurings: Past due 30 through 89 days $ 2,675 $ 1,422 Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 260 628 2,935 2,050 Troubled debt restructurings: Performing according to their modified terms 578 815 Past due 30 through 89 days — — Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual — 494 578 1,309 Total past due, nonaccrual and restructured loans: Restructured and performing according to their modified terms 578 815 Past due 30 through 89 days 2,675 1,422 Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 260 1,122 3,513 3,359 Other real estate owned — — $ 3,513 $ 3,359 Allowance for credit losses $ 31,604 $ 33,037 Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.04 % 1.09 % Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans 121.6 x 29.4 x





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Average Interest/ Average Average Interest/ Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Dividends Rate Balance Dividends Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 155,272 $ 39 .10 % $ 30,077 $ 82 1.10 % Investment securities: Taxable 401,531 1,794 1.79 342,661 3,344 3.90 Nontaxable (1) 361,715 2,846 3.15 380,173 3,247 3.42 Loans (1) 3,013,009 26,707 3.55 3,159,533 28,933 3.66 Total interest-earning assets 3,931,527 31,386 3.19 3,912,444 35,606 3.64 Allowance for credit losses (32,896 ) (32,110 ) Net interest-earning assets 3,898,631 3,880,334 Cash and due from banks 32,951 34,362 Premises and equipment, net 38,700 39,932 Other assets 134,770 130,262 $ 4,105,052 $ 4,084,890 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,707,546 1,066 .25 $ 1,710,761 4,280 1.01 Time deposits 421,394 2,304 2.22 510,037 3,042 2.40 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,128,940 3,370 .64 2,220,798 7,322 1.33 Short-term borrowings 58,661 350 2.42 123,337 619 2.02 Long-term debt 233,224 1,165 2.03 399,340 1,995 2.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,420,825 4,885 .82 2,743,475 9,936 1.46 Checking deposits 1,243,728 918,044 Other liabilities 31,401 32,211 3,695,954 3,693,730 Stockholders' equity 409,098 391,160 $ 4,105,052 $ 4,084,890 Net interest income (1) $ 26,501 $ 25,670 Net interest spread (1) 2.37 % 2.18 % Net interest margin (1) 2.69 % 2.62 %

(1) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.





