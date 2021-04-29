Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology Awards Are Open for Submissions

Organizations that implemented technology supporting their Human Capital Management initiatives with measurable results can enter the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards. Winning an award honors and celebrates your team and organization’s great work. Solution providers that create the technologies can also enter with case study examples.

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM Research and Analyst Firm has opened entries for its 29th annual Excellence in Technology Awards. Often referred to as the Academy Awards of Human Capital Management, this is the original awards program focusing on corporate learning, talent and HR best practices.

After a year of rapid changes for corporations and their stakeholders, technology is the vehicle that made it possible. Allowing someone to remotely log in is only the beginning. Human Capital Management technologies provide team collaboration, inclusiveness, manager check-ins, remote training, a sense of well-being, and most importantly, engagement and productivity.

“At the beginning of 2021, organizations sent employees home with little preparation for adapting to the new normal, but they were also innovative in the ways they used technology to get the most out of their employees,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “We expect to see the best-ever applications of technology now that organizations have had more than a year to implement and measure their programs.”

There are 75 categories in the areas of Future of Work, Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management and Sales Enablement.

“Our Spring HCM Excellence Awards just wrapped up and we saw an outpouring of really innovative programs, so we expect to see the best and most brightest technology in the spotlight,” said Brandon Hall Group COO Rachel Cooke. “We especially look forward to entries in Best Advance in Technology Innovation for a Remote Workforce and technologies in L&D, Talent and workforce management that were implemented remotely.”

The Technology Program has a dedicated focus on entries from solution providers offering technologies to organizations. They can enter on their own or jointly with their client organizations.

Awards are judged on value proposition, innovation, unique differentiators, demo and measurable results.

The deadline to enter is September 9, 2021. Winners will be announced December 9, 2021 in a live webcast as a prelude to the HCM Excellence Conference with a live awards ceremony on February 2, 2022.

To learn more about the awards program and view the categories visit https://brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/technology.html.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

Attachment

David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 David.forry@brandonhall.com