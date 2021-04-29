Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCSB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCSB), parent of PCSB Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $3.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $2.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $1.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net income was $9.0 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2020.

Results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 include a benefit for loan losses of $944,000 and $1.2 million, or $0.05 and $0.07 per diluted share, net of tax, respectively, related to the release of qualitative reserves established in the prior fiscal year associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The prior year results include provision for loan losses of $1.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, net of tax, for both the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020 related to the establishment of these qualitative reserves.

On April 21, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, an increase of 50% from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on or about May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2021.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Earnings before income tax expense and provision (benefit) for loan losses of $3.7 million for the current quarter increased $58,000 or 1.6% from the linked quarter and $72,000 or 2.0% from the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest income of $11.6 million for the current quarter increased $90,000 or 0.8% from the linked quarter and $112,000 or 1.0% from the same quarter last year.
  • Tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.69% for the current quarter, a decrease from 2.71% in the linked quarter and 2.90% for the same quarter last year.
  • The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.59% for the current quarter, a decrease from 0.71% in the linked quarter and 1.18% for the same quarter last year.
  • The efficiency ratio was 70.10% for the current quarter compared to 70.72% for the linked quarter and 70.38% for the prior year quarter.
  • Average loans receivable, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, unchanged from the same quarter last year.
  • Average deposits of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, increases of 1.6% and 11.0% compared to the linked quarter and same quarter last year, respectively.
  • Allowance for loan losses to total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) of 0.65%, a decrease from 0.72% in the linked quarter and 0.68% in the prior year quarter.
  • Non-performing loans of $2.1 million, or 0.17% of total net loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) as of March 31, 2021, compared to 0.14% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.15% as of March 31, 2020.
  • Loans on a COVID-19 related payment deferral totaled $34.4 million, or 2.71% of gross loans, compared to $31.9 million, or 2.56% of the gross loans as of December 31, 2020. Loans on deferral totaling $8.7 million, $10.9 million, $1.3 million and $13.5 million are scheduled to resume payments in the next four consecutive quarters, respectively.

President’s Comments

Joseph D. Roberto, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of PCSB Financial Corporation, commented, “We are pleased with the Company’s operating and financial results for the quarter and nine months as we continue to provide stable core earnings. We are also encouraged by the improving economy resulting from the latest stimulus package and vaccine rollouts and expect our business communities to resume their operations at full capacity. That being said, we continue to be a source of strength to our customers and communities by participating in round 2 of the SBA’s PPP program while assisting those small businesses as they begin the SBA’s loan application forgiveness process from round 1. Meanwhile, asset quality remains very strong and our negative loan loss provision reflects the meaningful improvement in current economic conditions resulting from a decrease in COVID-19 driven stress. While there is still some uncertainty, it is good to see a recovery in the economy that will lead to opportunities for long-term growth and profitability for our shareholders.  

Income Statement Summary

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $3.6 million, an $898,000 increase from the linked quarter and a $2.4 million increase from the prior year period. The change from the linked quarter is primarily due to a $1.0 million decrease in the provision for loan losses, a $119,000 decrease in noninterest expenses and a $90,000 increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $151,000 decrease in noninterest income and a $161,000 increase in income tax expense. The change from the prior year period is primarily due to a $2.9 million decrease in the provision for loan losses and a $112,000 increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $599,000 increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, increases of $90,000 and $112,000, or 0.8% and 1.0%, compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. The increase compared to the linked quarter is primarily the result of an $18.9 million, or 1.1%, increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 2 basis point decrease in the tax equivalent net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the prior year period is primarily the result of a $143.8 million, or 9.0% increase in average interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 21 basis point decrease in the tax equivalent net interest margin.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.69% for the current quarter, reflecting a decrease of 2 basis points compared to 2.71% in the linked quarter and a 21 basis point decrease compared to 2.90% in the prior year quarter. When compared to the prior year period, while net interest income has increased, margin compression has resulted from significant asset growth primarily in cash and cash equivalents. However, in the current quarter, the reduction in funding costs mostly offset the decrease in asset yields, resulting in a largely unchanged tax equivalent net interest margin compared to the linked quarter. Some level of excess liquidity is expected to continue for the foreseeable future and is largely dependent on a number of factors, such as government stimulus programs as well as consumer and commercial spending activity.

Tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding the effect of PPP loans, was 2.62% for the current quarter compared to 2.66% in the linked quarter and 2.89% in the prior year quarter. Tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding the effect of PPP loans, was 2.64% for the current year to date period compared to 2.95% in the prior year period. Unearned origination fees (net of origination costs) on PPP loans totaled $1.2 million as of March 31, 2021 and will be recognized in income over the remaining lives of the loans and is largely dependent on the timing of forgiveness.

Tax equivalent yield on interest-earning assets for the current quarter was 3.23%, a 10 basis point decrease from the prior quarter and a 64 basis point decrease from the prior year quarter. A $42.6 million, or 3.5%, increase in average loans compared to the prior year quarter was more than offset by a decrease in asset yields, a result of decreases in market interest rates, the origination of lower yielding PPP loans, and significant increases in liquidity over the last twelve months. The rate of asset yield decrease has slowed in recent quarters due to a more stable yield curve and earning asset composition.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.59% for the current quarter, a decrease of 12 basis points and 59 basis points from 0.71% and 1.18% in the prior quarter and prior year quarter, respectively. In response to the significant decrease in market interest rates in March 2020, deposit rate reductions have been implemented throughout the last year, the effects of which continue to be realized. As of quarter end, the weighted average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.44%. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.70% for the current quarter, decreases of 11 basis points from 0.81% in the prior quarter and 56 basis points from 1.26% in the prior year quarter. Over the remainder of the current fiscal year, the Company has $50.0 million of wholesale funding maturing, comprised of FHLB advances and brokered time deposits, with a weighted average cost of 2.31%. Additionally, over the same period the Company has $78.3 million of non-brokered time deposits maturing with a current weighted average cost of 0.98%. If our time deposit offer rates remain at their current levels, the Company expects the cost of these deposits to be reduced significantly or to be paid off with low-earning excess liquidity.

The benefit for loan losses was $894,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to a provision for loan losses of $107,000 in the linked quarter and $2.0 million for the prior year quarter. Included in the prior year quarter was a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million associated with qualitative reserves established in the prior fiscal year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Included in the current quarter was a benefit for loan losses of $944,000 associated with release of those reserves. Loans on a COVID-19 related payment deferral totaled $34.4 million, or 2.71% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2021, compared to $31.9 million, or 2.56% of the gross loans, as of December 31, 2020. Recoveries, net of charge-offs, were $82,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to charge-offs, net of recoveries, of $102,000 for the linked quarter and recoveries, net of charge-offs, of $122,000 for the prior year quarter. Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) was 0.17% as of March 31, 2021, an increase from 0.14% as of December 31, 2020 and 0.15% as of March 31, 2020.

Noninterest income of $592,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $151,000 compared to the linked quarter and increased $12,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases of $238,000 in swap income and $26,000 in all other noninterest income, partially offset by a $113,000 increase in net gains on the sale of investment securities. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a $75,000 increase in net gains on the sale of investment securities, partially offset by a decrease of $40,000 in gains on sale of foreclosed real estate and $23,000 in all other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense of $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $119,000 compared to the linked quarter and increased $52,000 compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases of $121,000 in professional fees and $144,000 in all other non-interest expenses, partially offset by increases of $75,000 in salaries and benefits and $71,000 in communications and data processing. The increase compared to the prior year quarter was caused primarily by increases of $115,000 in FDIC insurance premiums, $48,000 in occupancy expenses and $76,000 in all other expenses, partially offset by a decrease of $187,000 in salaries and benefits. The Bank applied small bank assessment credits of $108,000 which fully offset its FDIC assessment for the prior year quarter. All available credits were applied as of June 30, 2020.

The effective income tax rate was 21.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared to 22.8% for the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $62.7 million to $1.85 billion at March 31, 2021 as compared to $1.79 billion as of June 30, 2020 primarily due to increases of $34.1 million in total investment securities and $33.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. The increase in investment securities was primarily driven by an increase of $39.1 million in state and municipal securities, partially offset by a $5.0 million net decrease in all other securities, as the Company deployed excess liquidity. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is a result of an increase in deposits and reduced loan originations experienced during the year due to reduced economic activity resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Net loans receivable increased $208,000, the result of increases in commercial mortgages of $24.1 million and commercial loans of $7.1 million, partially offset by decreases in residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit of $26.4 million and $2.6 million, respectively. The increase in commercial loans includes an increase in PPP loans of $777,000, driven by the origination of $17.1 million in PPP loans, largely offset by paydowns and forgiveness of $16.3 million.

Total liabilities increased $65.2 million to $1.58 billion at March 31, 2021 as an $81.0 million increase in deposits was partially offset by decreases of $10.1 million in FHLB advances and $5.8 million all other liabilities.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased $2.4 million to $271.3 million at March 31, 2021 as compared to June 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to the repurchase of $13.3 million (926,203 shares) of common stock and $1.8 million of cash dividends declared and paid, partially offset by net income of $9.0 million and $3.5 million of stock-based compensation and reduction in unearned ESOP shares for plan shares earned during the period. As of March 31, 2021, there were 739,660 shares available to be repurchased under the current stock repurchase plan.

At March 31, 2021, the Company’s book value per share and tangible book value per share were $16.99 and $16.60, respectively, compared to $16.20 and $15.82, respectively, at June 30, 2020. Reconciliations of book value per share (GAAP measure) to tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) appear at the end of this release. At March 31, 2021, the Bank was considered “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.

About PCSB Financial Corporation and PCSB Bank

PCSB Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for PCSB Bank. PCSB Bank is a New York-chartered commercial bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 15 branch offices located in Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties in New York.

This News Release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business and operations, the impact of lost fee revenue and increased operating expenses, as well as its effect on our customers and issuers of securities, including their ability to make timely payments on obligations, service providers and on economies and markets more generally, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the Company's business; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact: Joseph D. Roberto
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
(914) 248-7272



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    March 31,     June 30,  
    2021     2020  
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ 167,983     $ 135,045  
Federal funds sold     1,331       1,257  
Cash and cash equivalents     169,314       136,302  
Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost
  (fair value of $313,974 and $281,497, respectively)		     309,692       275,772  
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value     37,610       37,426  
Total investment securities     347,302       313,198  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,865 and $8,639, respectively     1,261,155       1,260,947  
Accrued interest receivable     6,731       6,880  
FHLB stock     5,854       6,308  
Premises and equipment, net     19,364       20,853  
Deferred tax asset, net     3,163       3,129  
Bank-owned life insurance     25,400       25,019  
Goodwill     6,106       6,106  
Other intangible assets     168       229  
Other assets     10,117       12,958  
Total assets   $ 1,854,674     $ 1,791,929  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,250,945     $ 1,181,357  
Non interest-bearing deposits     203,345       191,898  
Total deposits     1,454,290       1,373,255  
Mortgage escrow funds     9,252       10,123  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank     95,991       106,089  
Other liabilities     23,844       28,749  
Total liabilities     1,583,377       1,518,216  
Commitments and contingencies     -       -  
Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively)     -       -  
Common stock ($0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 18,703,577 and 18,712,295 shares issued as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, and 15,966,216 and 16,898,137 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively)     187       187  
Additional paid in capital     188,926       186,200  
Retained earnings     148,466       141,288  
Unearned compensation - ESOP     (10,418 )     (11,145 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes     (6,180 )     (6,403 )
Treasury stock, at cost (2,737,361 and 1,814,158 shares as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively)     (49,684 )     (36,414 )
Total shareholders' equity     271,297       273,713  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,854,674     $ 1,791,929  



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    March 31,     March 31,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Interest and dividend income                                
Loans receivable   $ 12,116     $ 13,114     $ 36,845     $ 39,299  
Investment securities     1,700       2,003       5,489       6,974  
Federal funds and other     109       217       344       816  
Total interest and dividend income     13,925       15,334       42,678       47,089  
Interest expense                                
Deposits and escrow interest     1,782       3,268       6,372       9,927  
FHLB advances     506       541       1,545       1,942  
Total interest expense     2,288       3,809       7,917       11,869  
Net interest income     11,637       11,525       34,761       35,220  
Provision (benefit) for loan losses     (894 )     2,008       (678 )     2,755  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     12,531       9,517       35,439       32,465  
Noninterest income                                
Fees and service charges     353       366       1,038       1,170  
Swap income     -       -       367       170  
Bank-owned life insurance     120       128       381       399  
Gains on sale of securities, net     113       38       113       38  
Other     6       48       30       115  
Total noninterest income     592       580       1,929       1,892  
Noninterest expense                                
Salaries and employee benefits     5,595       5,782       16,722       17,435  
Occupancy and equipment     1,359       1,311       4,051       3,959  
Communications and data processing     517       521       1,539       1,559  
Professional fees     382       393       1,285       1,176  
Postage, printing, stationery and supplies     146       140       452       439  
Advertising     100       100       300       300  
FDIC assessment     115       -       350       -  
Amortization of intangible assets     21       24       61       73  
Other operating expenses     337       249       1,127       1,160  
Total noninterest expense     8,572       8,520       25,887       26,101  
Net income before income tax expense     4,551       1,577       11,481       8,256  
Income tax expense     959       360       2,467       1,857  
Net income   $ 3,592     $ 1,217     $ 9,014     $ 6,399  
Earnings per common share:                                
Basic   $ 0.25     $ 0.08     $ 0.60     $ 0.41  
Diluted     0.25       0.08       0.60       0.40  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                
Basic     14,631,122       15,437,173       14,944,097       15,752,709  
Diluted     14,632,342       15,447,217       14,944,664       15,814,322  



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended  
  March 31, 2021     December 31, 2020     March 31, 2020  
  Average Balance     Interest / Dividends   Average Rate     Average Balance     Interest / Dividends   Average Rate     Average Balance     Interest / Dividends   Average Rate  
Assets:                                                            
Loans receivable (1) $ 1,252,492     $ 12,116   3.88 %   $ 1,232,555     $ 12,182   3.96 %   $ 1,209,920     $ 13,114     4.35 %
Investment securities (1)   319,239       1,700   2.18       313,812       1,933   2.51       323,942       2,003     2.48  
Other interest-earning assets   162,193       109   0.27       168,608       110   0.26       56,242       217     1.56  
Total interest-earning assets   1,733,924       13,925   3.23       1,714,975       14,225   3.33       1,590,104       15,334     3.87  
Non-interest-earning assets   68,748                   70,417                   67,889                
Total assets $ 1,802,672                 $ 1,785,392                 $ 1,657,993                
                                                             
Liabilities and equity:                                                            
NOW accounts $ 161,049       59   0.15     $ 149,620       79   0.21     $ 125,103       66     0.21  
Money market accounts   274,516       208   0.31       255,961       211   0.33       179,230       423     0.96  
Savings accounts and escrow   368,791       132   0.15       362,422       168   0.18       342,254       209     0.25  
Time deposits   411,500       1,383   1.36       434,446       1,700   1.55       480,233       2,570     2.17  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,215,856       1,782   0.59       1,202,449       2,158   0.71       1,126,820       3,268     1.18  
FHLB advances   104,604       506   1.96       106,034       520   1.94       98,364       541     2.23  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,320,460       2,288   0.70       1,308,483       2,678   0.81       1,225,184       3,809     1.26  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   187,778                   178,538                   137,930                
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   24,272                   26,482                   19,706                
Total liabilities   1,532,510                   1,513,503                   1,382,820                
Total shareholders' equity   270,162                   271,889                   275,173                
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,802,672                 $ 1,785,392                 $ 1,657,993                
                                                             
Net interest income         $ 11,637                 $ 11,547                 $ 11,525        
Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2)               2.53                   2.52                     2.61  
Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3)               2.69                   2.71                     2.90  
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   131.31 %                 131.07 %                 129.78 %              
                                                             
(1) Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all period presented. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.  
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.  
(3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.  



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin Analysis (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands)

  Nine Months Ended March 31,  
  2021     2020  
  Average Balance     Interest / Dividends     Average Rate     Average Balance     Interest / Dividends     Average Rate  
Assets:                                              
Loans receivable (1) $ 1,245,881     $ 36,845       3.95 %   $ 1,176,733     $ 39,299       4.45 %
Investment securities (1)   316,114       5,489       2.36       360,631       6,974       2.59  
Other interest-earning assets   162,946       344       0.28       53,944       816       2.01  
Total interest-earning assets   1,724,941       42,678       3.31       1,591,308       47,089       3.95  
Non-interest-earning assets   70,364                       68,983                  
Total assets $ 1,795,305                     $ 1,660,291                  
                                               
Liabilities and equity:                                              
NOW accounts $ 153,378       227       0.20     $ 122,470       191       0.21  
Money market accounts   260,258       657       0.34       163,395       1,358       1.11  
Savings accounts and escrow   363,768       502       0.18       353,373       674       0.25  
Time deposits   429,811       4,986       1.54       469,022       7,704       2.19  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,207,215       6,372       0.70       1,108,260       9,927       1.19  
FHLB advances   105,569       1,545       1.95       112,644       1,942       2.30  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,312,784       7,917       0.80       1,220,904       11,869       1.30  
Non-interest-bearing deposits   183,467                       138,968                  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   26,570                       20,914                  
Total liabilities   1,522,821                       1,380,786                  
Total shareholders' equity   272,484                       279,505                  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,795,305                     $ 1,660,291                  
                                               
Net interest income         $ 34,761                     $ 35,220          
Interest rate spread - tax equivalent (2)                   2.51                       2.65  
Net interest margin - tax equivalent (3)                   2.70                       2.95  
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   131.40 %                     130.34 %                
                                               
(1) Tax exempt yield is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for all period presented. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.  
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.  
(3) Net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.  



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Financial Information (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

  As of  
  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		 
Condensed Balance Sheets                          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,314   $ 162,541   $ 162,739   $ 136,302   $ 84,912  
Total investment securities   347,302     310,231     318,509     313,198     309,618  
Loans receivable, net   1,261,155     1,237,550     1,227,913     1,260,947     1,220,682  
Other assets   76,903     79,517     81,914     81,482     80,663  
Total assets $ 1,854,674   $ 1,789,839   $ 1,791,075   $ 1,791,929   $ 1,695,875  
                               
Total deposits and escrow $ 1,463,542   $ 1,387,897   $ 1,383,432   $ 1,383,378   $ 1,287,510  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank   95,991     106,023     106,056     106,089     106,121  
Other liabilities   23,844     26,595     27,908     28,749     29,827  
Total liabilities   1,583,377     1,520,515     1,517,396     1,518,216     1,423,458  
Total shareholders' equity   271,297     269,324     273,679     273,713     272,417  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,854,674   $ 1,789,839   $ 1,791,075   $ 1,791,929   $ 1,695,875  


  Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  March 31,
2021 		  March 31,
2020 		 
Condensed Income Statements                                      
Interest income $ 13,925   $ 14,225   $ 14,528   $ 14,821   $ 15,334   $ 42,678   $ 47,089  
Interest expense   2,288     2,678     2,951     3,362     3,809     7,917     11,869  
Net interest income   11,637     11,547     11,577     11,459     11,525     34,761     35,220  
Provision (benefit) for loan losses   (894 )   107     109     309     2,008     (678 )   2,755  
Noninterest income   592     743     594     1,177     580     1,929     1,892  
Noninterest expense   8,572     8,691     8,624     8,533     8,520     25,887     26,101  
Income before income tax expense   4,551     3,492     3,438     3,794     1,577     11,481     8,256  
Income tax expense   959     798     710     834     360     2,467     1,857  
Net income $ 3,592   $ 2,694   $ 2,728   $ 2,960   $ 1,217   $ 9,014   $ 6,399  
                                           
Earnings per share:                                          
Basic $ 0.25   $ 0.18   $ 0.18   $ 0.19   $ 0.08   $ 0.60   $ 0.41  
Diluted   0.25     0.18     0.18     0.19     0.08     0.60     0.40  



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

  Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  March 31,
2021 		  March 31,
2020 		 
Performance Ratios (1):                                      
Return on average assets   0.80 %   0.60 %   0.61 %   0.68 %   0.29 %   0.67 %   0.51 %
Return on average equity   5.32 %   3.96 %   3.96 %   4.30 %   1.77 %   4.41 %   3.05 %
Interest rate spread   2.53 %   2.52 %   2.47 %   2.47 %   2.61 %   2.51 %   2.65 %
Net interest margin   2.69 %   2.71 %   2.69 %   2.73 %   2.90 %   2.70 %   2.95 %
Efficiency ratio   70.10 %   70.72 %   70.86 %   67.53 %   70.38 %   70.56 %   70.33 %
                                           
Noninterest income to average assets   0.13 %   0.17 %   0.13 %   0.27 %   0.14 %   0.14 %   0.15 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   1.90 %   1.95 %   1.92 %   1.95 %   2.06 %   1.92 %   2.10 %
                                           
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   131.31 %   131.07 %   131.81 %   131.65 %   129.78 %   131.40 %   130.34 %
Average equity to average assets   14.99 %   15.23 %   15.32 %   15.70 %   16.60 %   15.18 %   16.83 %
Dividend payout ratio (2)   16.65 %   22.57 %   23.09 %   21.25 %   52.01 %   20.37 %   30.35 %



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of and for the quarter ended  
  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		 
Loans to deposits   86.72 %   89.85 %   89.17 %   91.82 %   95.40 %
                               
Share Data:                              
Shares outstanding   15,966,216     16,097,867     16,634,237     16,898,137     16,898,137  
Book value per common share $ 16.99   $ 16.73   $ 16.45   $ 16.20   $ 16.12  
Tangible book value per common share (3) $ 16.60   $ 16.34   $ 16.07   $ 15.82   $ 15.74  
                               
Asset Quality Ratios:                              
Non-performing loans receivable $ 2,054   $ 1,668   $ 2,083   $ 1,795   $ 1,802  
Non-performing assets $ 2,054   $ 1,668   $ 2,083   $ 1,795   $ 1,802  
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable (4)   0.65 %   0.72 %   0.72 %   0.71 %   0.68 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans receivable   382.91 %   520.20 %   416.32 %   481.28 %   463.15 %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable, net (4)   0.17 %   0.14 %   0.17 %   0.15 %   0.15 %
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets   0.11 %   0.09 %   0.12 %   0.10 %   0.11 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (82 ) $ 102   $ 76   $ 17   $ (122 )
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (1)   (0.03 %)   0.03 %   0.02 %   0.01 %   (0.04 %)
                               
Capital Ratios (5):                              
Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)   12.76 %   12.66 %   12.41 %   12.51 %   13.19 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   17.72 %   17.74 %   17.56 %   16.98 %   16.80 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)   17.72 %   17.74 %   17.56 %   16.98 %   16.80 %
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)   18.33 %   18.42 %   18.24 %   17.65 %   17.44 %
                               
(1) Performance ratios for quarter ended periods are annualized.  
(2) Dividends declared per share divided by net income per share.  
(3) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure and equals total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. We believe this disclosure may be meaningful to those investors who seek to evaluate our equity without giving effect to goodwill and other intangible assets. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures appear at the end of this release.  
(4) Total loans receivable excludes PPP loans.  
(5) Represents Bank ratios.  



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Portfolios (unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

  As of  
  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		 
Mortgage loans:                              
Residential mortgages $ 229,008   $ 237,987   $ 245,008   $ 255,382   $ 266,684  
Commercial mortgage   831,162     801,348     794,248     807,106     775,378  
Construction   10,047     17,551     11,512     11,053     24,929  
Net deferred loan origination costs   365     600     666     739     925  
Total mortgage loans   1,070,582     1,057,486     1,051,434     1,074,280     1,067,916  
Commercial and consumer loans:                              
Commercial loans (1)   171,314     160,678     155,569     164,257     128,869  
Home equity credit lines   27,211     27,653     29,249     29,838     30,994  
Consumer and overdrafts   269     328     308     481     444  
Net deferred loan origination costs   (356 )   82     25     730     805  
Total commercial and consumer loans   198,438     188,741     185,151     195,306     161,112  
Total loans receivable   1,269,020     1,246,227     1,236,585     1,269,586     1,229,028  
Allowance for loan losses   (7,865 )   (8,677 )   (8,672 )   (8,639 )   (8,346 )
Loans receivable, net $ 1,261,155   $ 1,237,550   $ 1,227,913   $ 1,260,947   $ 1,220,682  
                               
(1) Includes PPP loans totaling: $ 50,380   $ 35,687   $ 35,687   $ 49,603   $ -  


  As of  
  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		 
Demand deposits $ 203,344   $ 189,968   $ 183,844   $ 191,898   $ 145,844  
NOW accounts   169,077     159,919     148,176     151,797     128,103  
Money market accounts   301,892     256,132     253,176     239,942     192,779  
Savings   372,151     354,882     349,805     343,352     330,310  
Time deposits   407,826     416,386     442,011     446,266     482,550  
Total deposits $ 1,454,290   $ 1,377,287   $ 1,377,012   $ 1,373,255   $ 1,279,586  
                               



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Quarter Ended     Nine Months Ended  
  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		    March 31,
2021 		  March 31,
2020 		 
Computation of Tax Equivalent Net Interest Income                
Total interest income $ 13,925   $ 14,225   $ 15,334     $ 42,678   $ 47,089  
Total interest expense   2,288     2,678     3,809       7,917     11,869  
Net interest income (GAAP)   11,637     11,547     11,525       34,761     35,220  
Tax equivalent adjustment   51     46     14       130     38  
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 11,688   $ 11,593   $ 11,539     $ 34,891   $ 35,258  
                                 



PCSB Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) - Continued
(dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of  
  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		 
Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share        
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 271,297   $ 269,324   $ 273,679   $ 273,713   $ 272,417  
Adjustments:                              
Goodwill   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )   (6,106 )
Other intangible assets   (168 )   (189 )   (209 )   (229 )   (250 )
Tangible common shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) $ 265,023   $ 263,029   $ 267,364   $ 267,378   $ 266,061  
                               
Common shares outstanding   15,966,216     16,097,867     16,634,237     16,898,137     16,898,137  
                               
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 16.99   $ 16.73   $ 16.45   $ 16.20   $ 16.12  
Adjustments:                              
Effects of intangible assets   (0.39 )   (0.39 )   (0.38 )   (0.38 )   (0.38 )
                               
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 16.60   $ 16.34   $ 16.07   $ 15.82   $ 15.74  


