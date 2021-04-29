AgEagle Expands Board of Directors and Corporate Leadership Team

Brandon Torres Declet Named as AgEagle Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board of Directors; Jesse Stepler Named Senior Vice President, Strategy and Product at Measure

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading drone solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Brandon Torres Declet as Chief Operating Officer of AgEagle and member of AgEagle’s Board of Directors; and Jesse Stepler has been named Senior Vice President, Strategy and Product at Measure Global Inc. (“Measure”).



Commenting on the executive appointments, J. Michael Drozd, CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems, stated, “I am very excited to have both Brandon and Jesse as key new members of our management team. They both bring AgEagle noted experience building and managing highly successful organizations and proven track records in leading and inspiring others. They add tremendous value to our business and greatly complement and enhance the strength of our overall organization and leadership.”

In 2014, Torres Declet co-founded Measure, an award-winning drone-agnostic aerial intelligence company recently acquired by AgEagle. While serving as Measure’s CEO, his leadership resulted in the completion of tens of thousands of drone missions, collecting data on high-value assets for Measure’s world class customer base. In addition to his responsibilities as COO of AgEagle, Torres Declet will also continue to lead Measure as the Subsidiary’s President.

Prior to founding Measure, Torres Declet worked in the private sector establishing and managing the Defense and Homeland Security government relations practice at McAllister & Quinn, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm. In public service, he has served in senior level positions for the NYPD, the Senate and Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, and the House Homeland Security Committee. He also served as Counsel on Capitol Hill to Senator Dianne Feinstein and Congresswoman Jane Harman; led the intelligence program at the NYPD Counter Terrorism Bureau under Police Commissioner Ray Kelly; and coordinated drone policy for the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security. Torres Declet also served on the UAS Registration Task Force Aviation Rulemaking Committee and authored a precedent-setting Section 333 exemption.

In January 2021, Torres Declet was appointed to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Drone Advisory Committee (DAC), a federal advisory committee that provides the FAA advice to create a strategy for the safe integration of drones into the National Airspace System. He was also named a Senior Advisor to Oxford University’s Centre for Technology and Global Affairs and recognized as a “Tech Titan” by Washingtonian Magazine. Torres Declet holds a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and an L.L.M. from the Georgetown University Law Center.

Additionally, Measure Co-Founder Jesse Stepler has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Product at Measure. Prior to Measure, he worked in the aerospace and defense industry and in international finance. He was an associate at Overseas Private Investment Corporation (“OPIC”), now known as the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, which is the U.S. government’s development bank that partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world today. Previous to OPIC, Stepler was the lead consultant at IHS Jane’s, a 120-year-old trusted global agency for open-source defense intelligence. Over a seven-year tenure at IHS Jane’s, he provided strategic advisory services for the Defense, Security and Risk Assessment unit of the agency.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Founded in 2010, AgEagle is one of the nation’s leading commercial drone technology providers. AgEagle’s mission is to empower The Drone Age™ by providing American-made, tailored and scalable drone solutions to the world. The Company is leveraging its reputation as one of the industry’s premium technology solutions and aerial data intelligence providers to deliver high performance, end-to-end drone solutions to the agriculture, commercial and industrial markets. AgEagle products are proudly manufactured and assembled in the United States. For additional information, please visit www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

