Dolly Taps Scott Porad as Chief Technology Officer

Former Rover.com CTO brings extensive product engineering, information systems, and gig economy technology leadership to drive innovation and dynamic user experiences for Dolly

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolly , the leading on-demand, last-mile delivery solution provider, announces that Scott Porad has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Porad will lead the company’s technology and engineering teams as Dolly continues the process of pioneering a new approach to moving and delivering big and bulky items.



At Dolly, Porad will report directly to Michael Howell, CEO and Co-Founder at Dolly, and will be key in the development and execution of Dolly’s technology and product roadmap. With this, Porad will be responsible for the company’s platform and infrastructure strategy, and will drive rapid implementation of modern technologies while seeking to ensure the experience of customers across Dolly products is one of authenticity, delight, efficiency, and trust.

Dolly, founded in 2014, was created to re-imagine the moving and big and bulky item delivery experience by putting the customer in control. As customer expectations around purchasing and delivery shift, Dolly is uniquely capable of addressing retailer needs and customer expectations. Dolly offers time-definite delivery, even same-day or next day, to retail customers on their preferred schedule in a way that is efficient and seamless. Having delivered millions of items over the years, including more than 100,000 since the start of 2021, Dolly has become the trusted last-mile delivery provider for retailers like Big Lots!, Lumber Liquidators, The Container Store, and many more.

Prior to Dolly, Porad was VP of Product Engineering at 98point6, a virtual primary care startup that utilizes AI and machine learning to make care more accessible and affordable. Before that he was CTO for Rover.com for over seven years, where he oversaw all aspects of technology, web, and data operations for the company during a period of extreme growth, pioneering their global gig economy marketplace business model. Porad brings over 20 years of experience leading technology teams and leveraging insights and data to drive maturation across early-stage startup brands including I Can Has Cheezeburger? and Drugstore.com.

“Scott is an incredible engineering leader who brings technical expertise from global brands as well as a number of startups, including those in the gig and sharing economy marketplaces,” said Howell. “His rich skillset and passion for building transformative technology that empowers people will help us continue to grow and innovate in service to our customers, Helpers, and partners.”

“I’ve been a huge fan and customer of Dolly for a long time. Dolly helpers saved the day several times when I had big and bulky items to move, but couldn’t do it myself. Invaluable,” said Porad. “Plus, I love this phase in a startup when it’s on the brink of tremendous growth, so I jumped at the opportunity to join the team.”

About Dolly

Dolly is a moving and last-mile delivery solution provider. Founded in 2014, Dolly has delivered more than two million items and is the leading on-demand delivery service trusted by retailers like The Container Store, Costco, Purple, Lowe’s, Big Lots!, and many more. Headquartered in Seattle, Dolly is currently operating in 36 cities, expanding quickly, and will soon be nationwide.

