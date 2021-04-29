Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CTS Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Strong Sales and Earnings despite challenging supply chain environment

/EIN News/ -- LISLE, Ill., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced first quarter 2021 results.

  • Sales were $128.4 million, up 25% year-over-year. Sales to transportation customers increased 23%, and sales to other end markets grew 27%. The Sensor Scientific acquisition added $1.8 million of sales in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net earnings were $12.0 million or $0.37 per diluted share versus $3.8 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the first quarter of last year.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.46, up from $0.19 in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Free cash flow was $18.5 million, up from $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.
  • New business wins were $156 million.

“We achieved strong results in the quarter supported by robust customer demand. I am proud of our global teams for their performance despite significant supply chain headwinds,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “Our recently acquired business, Sensor Scientific, performed well in the quarter. Our strategic focus is on organic growth and to leverage our strong balance sheet for key acquisitions to drive long term shareholder value.”

2021 Guidance

Management remains mindful of supply chain uncertainties in this pandemic environment and is updating its 2021 guidance for sales from $430 – $490 million to $445 – $500 million, and for adjusted earnings per diluted share from $1.20 – $1.60 to $1.35 – $1.70.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (EST) today to discuss the first quarter financial results. The dial-in number is 888-207-0293 (334-323-9869, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 303804. There will be a replay of the conference call available from 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, April 29, 2021 through 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 1559327. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Many of these, and other, risks and uncertainties are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA
Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com



CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2021 		    March 31,
2020 		 
Net sales   $ 128,427     $ 103,075  
Cost of goods sold     85,836       70,176  
Gross margin     42,591       32,899  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     18,325       16,759  
Research and development expenses     5,687       7,408  
Restructuring charges     81       240  
Operating earnings     18,498       8,492  
Other (expense) income:                
Interest expense     (555 )     (851 )
Interest income     202       331  
Other expense, net     (3,356 )     (1,982 )
Total other expense, net     (3,709 )     (2,502 )
Earnings before income taxes     14,789       5,990  
Income tax expense     2,799       2,182  
Net earnings   $ 11,990     $ 3,808  
Earnings per share:                
Basic   $ 0.37     $ 0.12  
Diluted   $ 0.37     $ 0.12  
Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding:     32,319       32,466  
Effect of dilutive securities     301       327  
Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding:     32,620       32,793  
Cash dividends declared per share   $ 0.04     $ 0.04  



CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)

    (Unaudited)          
    March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		  
ASSETS                
Current Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 103,392     $ 91,773  
Accounts receivable, net     81,571       80,981  
Inventories, net     47,558       45,870  
Other current assets     14,115       14,607  
Total current assets     246,636       233,231  
Property, plant and equipment, net     94,848       97,437  
Operating lease assets, net     23,620       23,281  
Other Assets                
Prepaid pension asset     56,502       56,642  
Goodwill     109,468       109,497  
Other intangible assets, net     76,931       79,121  
Deferred income taxes     24,192       24,250  
Other     2,468       2,590  
Total other assets     269,561       272,100  
Total Assets   $ 634,665     $ 626,049  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 53,315     $ 50,489  
Operating lease obligations     3,271       3,294  
Accrued payroll and benefits     12,688       12,978  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     37,436       38,171  
Total current liabilities     106,710       104,932  
Long-term debt     50,000       54,600  
Long-term operating lease obligations     23,510       23,163  
Long-term pension obligations     7,290       7,466  
Deferred income taxes     6,892       7,010  
Other long-term obligations     4,547       5,196  
Total Liabilities     198,949       202,367  
Commitments and Contingencies                
Shareholders’ Equity                
Common stock     313,008       311,190  
Additional contributed capital     39,616       41,654  
Retained earnings     549,977       539,281  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (94,363 )     (95,921 )
Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock     808,238       796,204  
Treasury stock     (372,522 )     (372,522 )
Total shareholders’ equity     435,716       423,682  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   $ 634,665     $ 626,049  



CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,
2021 		    March 31,
2020 		 
GAAP diluted earnings per share   $ 0.37     $ 0.12  
Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share:                
Foreign currency loss   0.04       0.04  
Non-cash pension expense   0.04       0.01  
Environmental charges   0.01        
Discrete tax items           0.02  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $ 0.46     $ 0.19  


Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles GAAP operating cash flow to free cash flow for the Company:

    Three Months Ended  
(in thousands)   March 31,
2021 		    March 31,
2020 		 
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 20,110     $ 11,927  
Capital expenditures     (1,638 )     (4,570 )
Free cash flow   $ 18,472     $ 7,357  


Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

    Three Months Ended  
(in thousands)   March 31,
2021 		    March 31,
2020 		 
Depreciation and amortization expense   $ 6,800     $ 6,532  
Stock-based compensation expense   $ 1,219     $ 228  


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.

CTS adjusts for these items because they are discrete events, which have a significant impact on comparable GAAP financial measures and could distort an evaluation of our normal operating performance.

CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:

  • provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,
  • reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and
  • helps review and project CTS' performance over time.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net cash provided by operating activities. CTS believes free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash.

We recommend that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.


You just read:

