WisdomTree expands digital assets range with Ethereum ETP launch

Ethereum ETP (ETHW) lists on SIX and Börse Xetra

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree, the exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor, has announced the expansion of its digital assets range with the launch of a physically-backed1 ether ETP. The WisdomTree Ethereum ETP (ETHW) listed today on Börse Xetra and SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange. WisdomTree now offers the lowest priced physically-backed ether and bitcoin ETPs in Europe, both with a total expense ratio of 0.95% and passported across the European Union.



WisdomTree Ethereum provides investors with a simple, secure and cost-efficient way to gain exposure to the price of ether, the native currency of the Ethereum network, while utilising the best of traditional financial infrastructure and product structuring. The ETP allows investors to access ether without the need to hold the cryptocurrency directly, store private access keys or interact with the blockchain or digital currency infrastructure in any way.

Investors also get access to institutional grade storage solutions without needing to set it up with a custodian themselves. The ETP is the preferred structure for institutional investors allocating to digital assets as it fits seamlessly within current portfolio management structures.

Jason Guthrie, Head of Capital Markets and Digital Assets, said: “The expansion of our digital assets range is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative digital asset solutions for institutional investors. ETHW is a best-in-class ETP, complementing our market leading bitcoin ETP, and launched at a time when interest in digital assets is at its highest. With this increase in popularity, institutional investors are doing their due diligence on the most liquid cryptocurrencies and we expect the pace of adoption across these to ramp up as the opportunity in digital assets becomes more compelling.”

The launch of ETHW represents the latest development for WisdomTree’s digital assets platform and follows the passporting of WisdomTree Bitcoin (BTCW) into Europe and its listing on Börse Xetra. WisdomTree also appointed Coinbase, in March 2021, as a second custodian for WisdomTree Bitcoin. ETHW also leverages this multiple custodian approach, delivering the safety investors have come to expect from WisdomTree ETPs.

In addition to institutional class custody solutions for investors, the ETP wrapper has added new dimensions to the cryptocurrency universe, such as more liquid and transparent trading and more sophisticated market participants entering the arena for these products. The multi-custodian model will provide enhanced connectivity between WisdomTree and the wider cryptocurrency market, potentially providing greater liquidity for the underlying digital currency.

Today’s launch of WisdomTree Ethereum taps into WisdomTree’s tradition of innovation and leverages the firm’s deep expertise in physically-backed ETPs. Investors in WisdomTree Ethereum will have an entitlement to an amount of ether. Investors will be able to view each share’s coin entitlement and the total amount of ether secured in custody, corresponding to the total coin entitlement, on WisdomTree’s website.

Alexis Marinof, Head of Europe, WisdomTree, added: “Since launching our first digital asset ETP we’ve seen the level of interest amongst institutional investors grow significantly. The asset class is still in its infancy but 2020 was an important year for the asset class and institutional investors are waking up to the potential digital assets can bring to portfolios as a diversifier. Our digital assets platform is growing alongside institutional demand. By adding ETHW to our range, we now have the products and research capabilities to support institutional investors whether they are considering making their first allocations to digital assets or looking to diversify their exposures.”

Jonathan Steinberg, CEO, WisdomTree, concluded: "Our digital assets initiative reinforces and expands upon our core business strengths while reflecting what we see as the future of investment management. The latest developments across our digital assets platform position us well for success and reflect our commitment to this evolving asset class which is quickly becoming top of mind for institutional investors globally.”

WisdomTree Ethereum is passported in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

Product information





Listing Name TER Exchange Trading Ccy Exchange Code ISIN WisdomTree Ethereum 0.95 % Xetra EUR WETH GB00BJYDH394 WisdomTree Ethereum 0.95 % SIX EUR ETHW GB00BJYDH394 WisdomTree Ethereum 0.95 % SIX USD ETHW GB00BJYDH394



Find out more: https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/strategies/crypto-currency





For further information, please contact:

Jessica Zaloom, Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, +1 917 267 3735 / JZaloom@wisdomtree.com

Arran Fano, PR and Communications, +44 20 7448 4336 / AFano@WisdomTree.com

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, commodities, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currencies, and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $72.9billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Communications issued in the European Economic Area (“EEA”): This document has been issued and approved by WisdomTree Ireland Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Communications issued in jurisdictions outside of the EEA: This document has been issued and approved by WisdomTree UK Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority.

WisdomTree Ireland Limited and WisdomTree UK Limited are each referred to as “WisdomTree” (as applicable). Our Conflicts of Interest Policy and Inventory are available on request.

For professional clients only. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Any historical performance included in this document may be based on back testing. Back testing is the process of evaluating an investment strategy by applying it to historical data to simulate what the performance of such strategy would have been. Back tested performance is purely hypothetical and is provided in this document solely for informational purposes. Back tested data does not represent actual performance and should not be interpreted as an indication of actual or future performance. The value of any investment may be affected by exchange rate movements. Any decision to invest should be based on the information contained in the appropriate prospectus and after seeking independent investment, tax and legal advice. These products may not be available in your market or suitable for you. The content of this document does not constitute investment advice nor an offer for sale nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any product or make any investment.

An investment in exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) is dependent on the performance of the underlying index, less costs, but it is not expected to match that performance precisely. ETPs involve numerous risks including among others, general market risks relating to the relevant underlying index, credit risks on the provider of index swaps utilised in the ETP, exchange rate risks, interest rate risks, inflationary risks, liquidity risks and legal and regulatory risks.

The information contained in this document is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an advertisement or any other step in furtherance of a public offering of shares in the United States or any province or territory thereof, where none of the issuers or their products are authorised or registered for distribution and where no prospectus of any of the issuers has been filed with any securities commission or regulatory authority. No document or information in this document should be taken, transmitted or distributed (directly or indirectly) into the United States. None of the issuers, nor any securities issued by them, have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 or the Investment Company Act of 1940 or qualified under any applicable state securities statutes.

This document may contain independent market commentary prepared by WisdomTree based on publicly available information. Although WisdomTree endeavours to ensure the accuracy of the content in this document, WisdomTree does not warrant or guarantee its accuracy or correctness. Any third-party data providers used to source the information in this document make no warranties or representation of any kind relating to such data. Where WisdomTree has expressed its own opinions related to product or market activity, these views may change. Neither WisdomTree, nor any affiliate, nor any of their respective officers, directors, partners, or employees accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its contents.

This document may contain forward looking statements including statements regarding our belief or current expectations with regards to the performance of certain assets classes and/or sectors.

Forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. WisdomTree strongly recommends that you do not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The product discussed in this document is issued by WisdomTree Issuer X Limited (the “Issuer”). Investors should read the prospectus of the Issuer before investing and should refer to the section of the prospectus entitled “Risk Factors” for further details of risks associated with an investment in the securities offered by the Issuer.

Securities issued by the Issuer are direct, limited recourse obligations of the Issuer alone and are not obligations of or guaranteed by any of Swissquote Bank Ltd (“Swissquote”), Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC (“Coinbase”), any of their affiliates or anyone else or any of their affiliates. Each of Swissquote and Coinbase disclaims all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which it might have in respect of this document or its contents otherwise arising in connection herewith.

The product discussed in this document is an unregulated ETP, approved to trade on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Switzerland and the Deutsche Börse Xetra in Germany. Cryptocurrencies are a high-risk investment and may not be suitable for all types of investor. Prospective investors should be aware that the price of the underlying asset(s) by which the securities are secured can demonstrate higher volatility than other asset classes and consequently the value of the securities may be extremely volatile. You must ensure that the nature, complexity and risks associated with cryptocurrencies are suitable for your objectives in light of your circumstances and financial position.





1 The physically-backed ETP will track the spot price of ether, with WisdomTree purchasing ether and creating smaller sized shares, which can then be traded and redeemed on exchange.