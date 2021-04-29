Diversity media network Brand Advance extends partnership with Brand Metrics
Brand uplift measurement now available for all campaigns across the Brand Advance publisher networkLONDON, UK, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a year with the Swedish technology company, Brand Metrics - which works with publishers to demonstrate the effectiveness of digital advertising - diversity media network Brand Advance has agreed to expand the relationship after seeing how clients value the brand lift measurements.
Brand Metrics enables publishers to prove the effectiveness of digital ad campaigns continuously and consistently against advertisers’ key metrics, by measuring brand lift at scale, regardless of campaign size and cost.
It is empowering publishers to gather independent data on their digital ad campaigns, enabling them to measure uplift in awareness, consideration, preference and action intent, in a simple, cost-effective and comparable way. By sharing this campaign effectiveness data with clients, publishers and networks can prove the value of advertising on their platforms and increase campaign investments.
Dilip Shukla, Managing Director at Brand Advance comments: “Over the last year we’ve applied Brand Metrics to all our campaigns, to prove the impact for advertisers such as NHS, Sensodyne, Facebook, Santander, GSK and the many more that are leveraging our exclusive reach across 500+ publishers for diverse communities. Their clean, efficient technology and process puts us in a position to prove to advertisers that including and reaching diverse communities through publishers from and for diverse communities comes with great ROI”
Anders Lithner, CEO, Brand Metrics comments: “Brand Metrics is proud to support Brand Advance’s mission to bring diverse audiences to the attention of major advertisers by helping scale brand lift metrics across the widest possible group of campaigns.
“Given the consistent lack of investment by marketers into diverse audiences, there’s a clear gap in campaign performance data, and a real need to understand what is effective at reaching their valuable audiences - and what isn’t. Together with Brand Advance we believe we can help provide better insights and audience understanding and consistent, comparable brand lift measurement, resulting in larger campaign investments with diverse audiences,” he says.
About Brand Metrics
Brand Metrics provides a simple, inexpensive software solution run on publisher sites, designed to consistently and continuously measure campaign brand lift effect to fuel richer conversations and support brand investment in digital advertising. Brand Metrics’ platform can measure all four key effectiveness metrics: brand awareness, consideration, preference and action intent for nearly any digital ad campaign, no matter its size, and compares these scores against Brand Metrics’ global benchmarks. Based in Sweden, Brand Metrics has offices in New York, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Milan and Sydney.
About Brand Advance
Brand Advance is a Diversity Media Network, we offer a wide range of services on every platform. We are proud to represent and help each and every brand that chooses us with their cultural marketing.
From social, to content and print, we understand that the key to meaningful brand
growth is diversity. We know how to boost your brand, enabling you to see growth
within demographics outside of the “mainstream”.
