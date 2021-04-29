Stericycle, Inc. Reports Results For the First Quarter 2021

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Revenues for the first quarter were $668.0 million, a decrease of 14.9% compared to $785.0 million in the first quarter of last year, primarily due to the impact of divestitures. Organic revenues increased 0.9% when excluding the impact of divestitures and foreign exchange rate. Income from operations was $59.1 million, compared to a loss from operations of $30.4 million in the first quarter of last year. Net income was $26.1 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $20.1 million, or $0.22 diluted loss per share, in the first quarter of last year. Adjusted income from operations was $110.0 million, compared to $93.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.71, compared to $0.52 in the first quarter of last year. Cash flow from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $62.6 million, compared to $82.1 million for the same period in 2020. Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $37.9 million, compared to $42.5 million for the same period in 2020.

KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS:

Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (“RWCS”) organic revenues grew 6.0% in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted income from operations as a percentage of revenues improved 460 basis points in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Net debt was reduced by $38.3 million in the first quarter, decreasing total net debt to approximately $1.70 billion. The credit agreement defined debt leverage ratio was reduced to 3.28 times as of March 31, 2021, compared to 4.50 times as of March 31, 2020.



“Our first quarter performance builds on the commercial and operational momentum we achieved in 2020,” said Cindy J. Miller, Chief Executive Officer. “Regulated Waste and Compliance Services organic revenues expanded further this quarter, benefiting from our quality of revenue initiatives and the value of our essential services during the pandemic.”

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

Revenues in the first quarter were $668.0 million, compared to $785.0 million in the first quarter of last year. Of the $117.0 million decline, the impact of divestitures was $135.0 million and Secure Information Destruction (“SID”) revenues accounted for $26.8 million, reflecting pandemic related business disruption. These declines were offset by RWCS organic revenue growth of $34.1 million and the positive impact of foreign exchange rates of $10.7 million.

Income from operations in the first quarter was $59.1 million, compared to a loss from operations of $30.4 million in the first quarter of last year. The $89.5 million increase was primarily due to the first quarter of 2021 having no net divestiture losses compared to the first quarter of 2020 having net divestiture losses of $58.3 million and lower operating expenditures of $31.4 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net income in the first quarter was $26.1 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $20.1 million, or $0.22 diluted loss per share, in the first quarter of last year. The difference was related to higher income from operations of $89.5 million, as explained above, and lower interest expense of $6.6 million. These were partially offset by an increase in income tax expense of $52.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2020, primarily as a result of a non-recurring U.S. Cares Act tax benefit of $39.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 and higher taxable income generated in the first quarter of 2021.

Cash flow from operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $62.6 million, compared to $82.1 million in 2020. The decrease of $19.5 million was primarily driven by an annual incentive compensation payout of $38.6 million in 2021 and higher accounts receivables of $9.2 million driven by increased revenues. These were partially offset by lower interest payments of $15.6 million, primarily as a result of lower debt balances and improved operating performance and other working capital changes of $12.7 million.

Cash paid for capital expenditures for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $24.7 million, compared to $39.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, primarily driven by $22.0 million less in ERP capital expenditures in 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020 and the timing of planned 2021 capital expenditures.



Non-GAAP Results

For the first quarter of 2021, organic revenues increased 0.9%, which excludes the impact of divestitures and foreign exchange rates. In the first quarter, organic revenues of RWCS grew 6.0%, while SID declined 12.3%, both impacted by the pandemic.

Adjusted income from operations was $110.0 million, compared to $93.8 million in the first quarter of last year. Adjusted income from operations as a percent of revenues improved 460 basis points. As a percentage of revenues, lower SG&A contributed approximately 280 basis points of the improvement, quality of revenue and operational efficiency initiatives contributed approximately 200 basis points, and divestitures of lower margin businesses contributed approximately 120 basis points. These improvements were partially offset by increased International RWCS third-party disposal costs of approximately 90 basis points and severe weather impact in North America of approximately 60 basis points.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.71, compared to $0.52 in the first quarter of last year. The $0.19 improvement was primarily due to higher adjusted income from operations of $0.18 and lower interest expense and other of $0.06, and net favorable impact from foreign exchange rates of $0.01, which were partially offset by divestitures of $0.06.

Free cash flow for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $37.9 million, compared to $42.5 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The $4.6 million decrease was due to lower cash flow from operations, partially offset by lower capital expenditures, as described above.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Stericycle is holding its first quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. central time. Dial (888) 317-6003 in the U.S., (866) 605-3851 in Canada, or (412) 317-6061 if outside the U.S./Canada at least 10 minutes before the call begins. Upon dialing the number, you will be prompted to enter the Elite Entry Number 2098768. To access presentation materials, listen to the call via an internet webcast, or access an audio replay of the call, visit investors.stericycle.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the schedules attached hereto.

ABOUT STERICYCLE

Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 other countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction, and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit stericycle.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This document may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When we use words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “goal”, or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of our management about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on the results of operations, long-term remote work arrangements, which may adversely affect our business, precautions we have taken to safeguard the health and safety of our team members which may make certain of our business processes less efficient, measures taken by governmental authorities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus which could disrupt our supply chain, result in disruptions in transportation services and restrictions on the ability of our team members to travel, result in temporary closure of our facilities or the facilities of our customers and suppliers, affect the volume of paper processed by our secure information destruction business and the revenue generated from the sale of SOP, disruptions in our relationships with our team members as a result of certain cost-saving measures, an economic slowdown in the U.S. and other countries resulting from the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, changing market conditions in the healthcare industry, competition and demand for services in the regulated waste and secure information destruction industries, SOP pricing volatility, foreign exchange rate volatility in the jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in governmental regulation of the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of regulated waste or the proper handling and protection of personal and confidential information, the level of government enforcement of regulations governing regulated waste collection and treatment or the proper handling and protection of personal and confidential information, decreases in the volume of regulated wastes or personal and confidential information collected from customers, the ability to implement our new ERP system, disruptions in or attacks on information technology systems, charges related to portfolio optimization or the failure of divestitures to achieve the desired results, failure to consummate transactions with respect to non-core businesses, the obligations to service substantial indebtedness and comply with the covenants and restrictions contained in our credit agreements and notes, a downgrade in our credit rating resulting in an increase in interest expense, political, economic, inflationary and other risks related to our foreign operations, the outcome of pending or future litigation or investigations including with respect to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, weather and environmental changes related to climate change, requirements of customers and investors for net carbon zero emissions strategies, and the introduction of regulations for greenhouse gases, which could negatively affect our costs to operate, failure to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, delays or failures in implementing remediation efforts with respect to potential future material weaknesses, as well as other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q. As a result, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance, and investors should not use historical trends to anticipate future results or trends. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stericycle Investor Relations 847-607-2012





STERICYCLE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

In millions, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 % Revenues 2020 % Revenues % Change Revenues $ 668.0 100.0 % $ 785.0 100.0 % (14.9 ) % Cost of revenues 406.6 60.9 % 498.4 63.5 % (18.4 ) % Gross profit 261.4 39.1 % 286.6 36.5 % (8.8 ) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 202.3 30.3 % 258.7 33.0 % (21.8 ) % Divestiture losses (gains), net — — % 58.3 7.4 % (100.0 ) % Income (loss) from operations 59.1 8.8 % (30.4 ) (3.9 ) % (294.4 ) % Interest expense, net (18.4 ) (2.8 ) % (25.0 ) (3.2 ) % (26.4 ) % Other expense, net (0.7 ) (0.1 ) % (2.9 ) (0.4 ) % (75.9 ) % Income (loss) before income taxes 40.0 6.0 % (58.3 ) (7.4 ) % (168.6 ) % Income tax (expense) benefit (13.8 ) (2.1 ) % 38.4 4.9 % (135.9 ) % Net income (loss) 26.2 3.9 % (19.9 ) (2.5 ) % (231.7 ) % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.1 ) — % (0.2 ) — % (50.0 ) % Net income (loss) attributable to Stericycle, Inc. common shareholders $ 26.1 3.9 % $ (20.1 ) (2.6 ) % (229.9 ) % Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Stericycle, Inc. common shareholders: Basic $ 0.29 $ (0.22 ) (231.8 ) % Diluted $ 0.28 $ (0.22 ) (227.3 ) % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 91.6 91.3 Diluted 92.0 91.3 nm - percentage change not meaningful







STATISTICS - U.S. GAAP AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

In millions, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 % Revenues 2020 % Revenues Statistics - U.S. GAAP Effective tax rate 34.5 % 65.9 % Statistics - Adjusted (1) Adjusted gross profit $ 261.4 39.1 % $ 286.6 36.5 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 151.4 22.7 % $ 192.8 24.6 % Adjusted income from operations $ 110.0 16.5 % $ 93.8 11.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 135.2 20.2 % $ 121.2 15.4 % Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 64.9 9.7 % $ 47.1 6.0 % Adjusted effective tax rate 28.5 % 28.4 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.52 Adjusted diluted shares outstanding 92.0 91.5





(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude adjusting items as described and reconciled to comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures in the Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures contained in this Press Release.







STERICYCLE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

In millions, except per share data March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50.0 $ 53.3 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $50.5 in 2021 and $56.2 in 2020 388.3 380.7 Prepaid expenses 48.3 63.0 Other current assets 50.6 55.5 Total Current Assets 537.2 552.5 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $642.0 in 2021 and $629.7 in 2020 702.4 701.3 Operating lease right-of-use assets 373.5 365.0 Goodwill 2,811.3 2,819.3 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization of $669.3 in 2021 and $641.6 in 2020 1,054.0 1,087.4 Other assets 53.0 56.4 Total Assets $ 5,531.4 $ 5,581.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 88.6 $ 91.0 Bank overdrafts 4.3 — Accounts payable 195.1 181.2 Accrued liabilities 245.2 289.4 Operating lease liabilities 87.4 86.2 Other current liabilities 53.4 49.3 Total Current Liabilities 674.0 697.1 Long-term debt, net 1,651.0 1,689.1 Long-term operating lease liabilities 305.3 299.0 Deferred income taxes 375.9 380.4 Long-term taxes payable 18.1 22.7 Other liabilities 58.3 59.2 Total Liabilities 3,082.6 3,147.5 Commitments and Contingencies — — EQUITY Common stock (par value $0.01 per share, 120.0 shares authorized, 91.8 and 91.6 issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively) 0.9 0.9 Additional paid-in capital 1,235.9 1,234.0 Retained earnings 1,408.7 1,382.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (200.3 ) (187.4 ) Total Stericycle, Inc.’s Equity 2,445.2 2,430.1 Noncontrolling interests 3.6 4.3 Total Equity 2,448.8 2,434.4 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,531.4 $ 5,581.9







STERICYCLE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

In millions Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 26.2 $ (19.9 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 25.5 28.0 Intangible amortization 29.8 31.9 Stock-based compensation expense 5.1 5.1 Deferred income taxes (2.1 ) (0.4 ) Divestiture losses (gains), net — 58.3 Asset impairments, loss (gain) on disposal of property plant and equipment and other charges — 3.9 Other, net 1.9 0.1 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of divestitures: Accounts receivable (10.4 ) (1.2 ) Prepaid expenses 14.4 (32.7 ) Accounts payable 11.2 9.3 Accrued liabilities (34.2 ) (7.7 ) Other assets and liabilities (4.8 ) 7.4 Net cash from operating activities 62.6 82.1 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (24.7 ) (39.6 ) Other, net 0.2 (0.5 ) Net cash from investing activities (24.5 ) (40.1 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of long-term debt and other obligations (6.3 ) (6.7 ) Repayments of foreign bank debt (0.1 ) (2.6 ) Repayment of term loan (11.9 ) (43.8 ) Proceeds from senior credit facility 269.3 343.6 Repayment of senior credit facility (288.8 ) (327.4 ) Proceeds from bank overdrafts, net 4.3 1.2 Payments of capital lease obligations (0.9 ) (1.3 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (1.4 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of (payments of) taxes from withheld shares (5.1 ) (1.2 ) Payments to noncontrolling interest (0.6 ) — Net cash from financing activities (40.1 ) (39.6 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1.3 ) (1.1 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (3.3 ) 1.3 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 53.3 34.7 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 50.0 $ 36.0 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest paid during the period, net of capitalized interest $ 20.0 $ 35.6 Income taxes paid (refunded), net during the period $ 1.9 $ 0.4 Capital expenditures in Accounts payable $ 15.5 $ 33.1 Free Cash Flow (1) $ 37.9 $ 42.5





(1) Free Cash Flow is calculated as Net cash from operating activities less Capital expenditures.







Table 1–A: REVENUES CHANGES BY SERVICE AND SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) –

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, In millions Components of Change (%) 2021 2020 Change ($) Change (%) Organic

Growth (1) Divestitures Foreign Exchange(2) Revenue by Service Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (3) $ 473.6 $ 566.9 $ (93.3 ) (16.5 ) % 6.0 % (23.8 ) % 1.3 % Secure Information Destruction Services 194.4 218.1 (23.7 ) (10.9 ) % (12.3 ) % — % 1.4 % Total Revenues $ 668.0 $ 785.0 $ (117.0 ) (14.9 ) % 0.9 % (17.2 ) % 1.4 % North America Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (3) $ 366.8 $ 468.6 $ (101.8 ) (21.7 ) % 3.8 % (25.8 ) % 0.3 % Secure Information Destruction Services 166.9 186.0 (19.1 ) (10.3 ) % (10.8 ) % — % 0.5 % Total North America Segment $ 533.7 $ 654.6 $ (120.9 ) (18.5 ) % (0.3 ) % (18.5 ) % 0.3 % International Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (3) $ 106.8 $ 98.3 $ 8.5 8.6 % 16.4 % (14.3 ) % 6.5 % Secure Information Destruction Services 27.5 32.1 (4.6 ) (14.3 ) % (21.2 ) % — % 6.9 % Total International Segment $ 134.3 $ 130.4 $ 3.9 3.0 % 7.2 % (10.8 ) % 6.6 % See footnote descriptions below Table 1 – B.







Table 1–B: COMPONENTS OF REVENUES CHANGE IN DOLLARS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Organic Growth (1) $ 7.3 Divestitures (135.0 ) Foreign exchange (2) 10.7 Total Change $ (117.0 )





(1) Growth is the change in revenues excluding the impact of divestitures and foreign exchange. (2) The comparisons at constant currency rates (foreign exchange) reflect comparative local currency balances at prior period’s foreign exchange rates. Stericycle calculated these percentages by taking current period reported Revenues less the respective prior period reported Revenues, divided by the prior period reported Revenues, all at the respective prior period’s foreign exchange rates. This measure provides information on the change in Revenues assuming that foreign currency exchange rates have not changed between the prior and the current period. Management believes the use of this measure aids in the understanding of changes in Revenues without the impact of foreign currency. (3) In the first quarter of 2021, we updated our service lines to include Communication Solutions (formally part of CRS) in RWCS. This reclassification was driven by the divestiture of the Company's global product recall business (Expert Solutions) in December of 2020 and the remaining Communication Solutions service line synergies with the Company's RWCS customers. For 2020 periods presented, amounts have been recast to reflect this change.







RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Table 2-A: THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 and 2020

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Gross Profit Selling,

General and Administrative

Expenses Income from Operations Net Income

Attributable to Common

Shareholders (d) Diluted Earnings

Per Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ 261.4 $ 202.3 $ 59.1 $ 26.1 $ 0.28 Adjustments: ERP Implementation (1) — (17.9 ) 17.9 13.3 0.14 Intangible Amortization (2) — (29.8 ) 29.8 23.1 0.25 Divestitures (including Divestiture Losses (Gains), net) (3) — (1.2 ) 1.2 0.9 0.02 Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance (4) — (2.0 ) 2.0 1.5 0.02 Asset Impairments (5) — — — — — Other (6) — — — — — U.S. CARES Act (7) — — — — — Total Adjustments — (50.9 ) 50.9 38.8 0.43 Adjusted Financial Measures (a) $ 261.4 $ 151.4 $ 110.0 $ 64.9 $ 0.71 Depreciation (b) 25.2 Adjusted EBITDA (c) $ 135.2





(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Gross Profit Selling,

General and Administrative

Expenses (Loss) Income from Operations Net (Loss)

Income

Attributable to Common

Shareholders (d) Diluted (Loss) Earnings

Per Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ 286.6 $ 258.7 $ (30.4 ) $ (20.1 ) $ (0.22 ) Adjustments: ERP Implementation (1) — (18.0 ) 18.0 13.4 0.15 Intangible Amortization (2) — (31.9 ) 31.9 24.0 0.26 Divestitures (including Divestiture Losses (Gains), net) (3) — (3.0 ) 61.3 59.1 0.65 Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance (4) — (4.4 ) 4.4 3.3 0.04 Asset Impairments (5) — (4.0 ) 4.0 2.9 0.03 Other (6) — (4.6 ) 4.6 3.9 0.04 U.S. CARES Act (7) — — — (39.4 ) (0.43 ) Total Adjustments — (65.9 ) 124.2 67.2 0.74 Adjusted Financial Measures (a) $ 286.6 $ 192.8 $ 93.8 $ 47.1 $ 0.52 Depreciation (b) 27.4 Adjusted EBITDA (c) $ 121.2





(In millions, except per share data) First Quarter 2021 Change Compared to First Quarter 2020 Gross Profit Selling,

General and Administrative Expenses Income (Loss) from Operations Net Income (Loss)

Attributable to Common Shareholders (d) Diluted Earnings (Loss)

Per Share U.S. GAAP Financial Measures $ (25.2 ) $ (56.4 ) $ 89.5 $ 46.2 $ 0.50 Adjustments: ERP Implementation — 0.1 (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.01 ) Intangible Amortization — 2.1 (2.1 ) (0.9 ) (0.01 ) Divestitures (including Divestiture Losses (Gains), net) — 1.8 (60.1 ) (58.2 ) (0.63 ) Litigation, Settlements and Regulatory Compliance — 2.4 (2.4 ) (1.8 ) (0.02 ) Asset Impairments — 4.0 (4.0 ) (2.9 ) (0.03 ) Other — 4.6 (4.6 ) (3.9 ) (0.04 ) U.S. CARES Act — — — 39.4 0.43 Total Adjustments — 15.0 (73.3 ) (28.4 ) (0.31 ) Adjusted Financial Measures $ (25.2 ) $ (41.4 ) $ 16.2 $ 17.8 $ 0.19 Depreciation (2.2 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 14.0

The following table provides adjustments to Income (Loss) from Operations categorized as follows:

(In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Non-Cash Related $ 0.3 $ 52.1 Cash Related 20.8 40.2 Intangible Amortization 29.8 31.9 Total $ 50.9 $ 124.2

Non-cash related adjustments include the following:

(In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Depreciation and Impairments of Property, Plant and Equipment Impairments of Intangibles Divestiture Losses (Gains), net Total Adjustments: ERP Implementation (1) (b) $ 0.3 $ — $ — $ 0.3 Divestiture Losses (Gains), net (3) — — — — Asset Impairments (5) — — — — Total Non-Cash Charges $ 0.3 $ — $ — $ 0.3





(In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Depreciation and Impairments of Property, Plant and Equipment Impairments of Intangibles Divestiture Losses (Gains), net Total Adjustments: ERP Implementation (1) (b) $ 0.6 $ — $ — $ 0.6 Divestiture Losses (Gains), net (3) — — 47.5 47.5 Asset Impairments (5) — 4.0 — 4.0 Total Non-Cash Charges $ 0.6 $ 4.0 $ 47.5 $ 52.1





U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 include:

(1) ERP Implementation: In 2021, Selling, General, and Administrative expenses (“SG&A”) includes $17.9 million of expenses related to our ERP implementation, of which $11.6 million related to consulting and professional fees, $3.1 million related to software usage/maintenance fees, $1.9 million related to internal costs, and $1.3 million of other related costs. In 2020, SG&A includes $18.0 million of expenses related to our ERP implementation, of which $10.4 million related to consulting and professional fees, $2.6 million related to software usage/maintenance fees, $3.6 million related to internal costs, and $1.4 million of other related costs.

(2) Intangible Amortization: Intangible amortization expense from acquisitions.

(3) Divestitures (including Divestiture (Gains) Losses, net): 2020 includes a $58.3 million impairment related to the divestiture of the Domestic Environmental Solutions business (inclusive of $10.8 million of related deal costs). SG&A in 2021 and 2020 includes consulting and professional fees associated with our Portfolio Optimization/Rationalization efforts of $1.2 million and $3.0 million, respectively.

(4) Litigation, Settlements, and Regulatory Compliance: In 2021 and 2020, SG&A includes $2.0 million and $4.4 million, respectively, of primarily consulting and professional fees for certain litigation, settlement and regulatory compliance matters.

(5) Asset Impairments: In 2020, SG&A includes $4.0 million of non-cash impairment charges related to intangible assets as a result of discontinuation of a certain service line in North America.

(6) Other: In 2020, SG&A includes $4.6 million, of consulting and professional fees related to internal control remediation activities. Other expense, net includes a foreign exchange loss of $0.4 million related to the re-measurement of net monetary assets held in Argentina prior to divestiture in August of 2020, as a result of its designation as a highly inflationary economy.

(7) U.S. CARES Act: In 2020, we recognized a $39.4 million tax benefit related to the U.S. CARES Act associated with our ability to carryback net operating losses to prior years that had higher tax rates.

(a) The Non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release are reconciled to the most comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP in the schedules attached to this release. Management believes the Non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures of Stericycle’s performance because they provide additional information about Stericycle’s operations and exclude certain adjusting items, allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability. The Non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release may not be calculated in the same manner as certain other Non-GAAP financial measures used solely to evaluate management’s performance for incentive compensation purposes. All Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the applicable U.S. GAAP measures and should not be considered in isolation from, or a replacement for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to or calculated in the same manner as Non-GAAP financial measures published by other companies.

(b) Three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 exclude depreciation charges of $0.3 million and $0.6 million, respectively, that are included in ERP Implementation.

(c) Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is Income (loss) from operations excluding certain adjusting items, Depreciation and Intangible Amortization.

(d) Under the Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders column, adjustments are shown net of tax in aggregate of $12.1 million and $57.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, based on applying the statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the adjustment occurred or, by adjusting the tax effect to consider the impact of applying an annual effective tax rate on an interim basis. For purposes of reconciling adjusted diluted earnings per share with respect to taxes period-over-period, the company utilizes a “rate approach” to highlight the impact of the adjusted tax rate. It is computed by multiplying the prior period adjusted rate by the current period adjusted income before taxes to determine the expected tax expense. Such expected tax expense is then compared to actual tax expense. Expected tax in excess of actual tax variance is favorable; actual tax in excess of expected tax variance is unfavorable. The variance divided by diluted shares outstanding at the end of the period yields the impact on earnings per share. Management believes the use of this measure best aids in explaining the impact of a changing tax rate.