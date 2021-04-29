SEA Electric Grows U.S. Base Through Electrification Solutions, New Facilities and Management Growth

EV Company’s Strategy Includes New National Sales Leadership Team and Alignment with President Biden’s Infrastructure Plan

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S.-based global automotive technology company SEA Electric is leading the charge to provide immediate electrification solutions that will align with U.S. President Joe Biden’s $174 billion proposed investment and EV infrastructure plan.



With an established upfitting capability for 60,000 units per year, SEA Electric is growing its strategic assembly facilities and technical centers while expanding an experienced management team throughout North America to meet the demands and opportunities for commercial and transit programs including trucks and delivery vehicles, school buses, and government fleets.

According to SEA Electric President and Founder Tony Fairweather, the company’s ‘rapid repower’ initiative enables large fleets to electrify within a cost-efficient AND timely manner. “We’ve positioned ourselves to deliver an immediate volume solution and our recent US $42 million investment has expanded our reach with wholly owned sales and service operations throughout the country. In addition, our current alliance with five third-party facilities to customize and retrofit commercial vehicles offers aftermarket conversions that become very attractive to companies that can appreciate the government incentives.”

An aggressive, relationship-driven national sales management team has been carefully curated to meet the demands within SEA Electric’s own infrastructure, with key leaders taking on the entire North American marketplace.

Vice President of Sales for North America Nick Casas will lead SEA Electric’s growth, leveraging his more than 12 years of national partnership expertise that includes franchise and fleet expansions on a global platform and working closely with partner companies including Sumitomo and Michelin.

“Key for expanding our company is a combination of individuals with strong business development backgrounds that align with massive relationship management skills,” said Casas. “Our long-term goals go far beyond North America, including our movements throughout Canada – but our sights are already set worldwide.”

In place to support U.S. and Canada fleet accounts larger than 1,000 units is Director of National Accounts Anna Plaza. Her primary role includes truck and van accounts, and all Class 3 vehicle fleets that are up to 16 feet. With more than two decades of global and domestic business development experience, she has held senior leadership roles for Sygne Corp. and most recently with COOP by Ryder.

Plaza has an MBA from Florida International University and an undergraduate degree from American University.

Tedd Rossi, Strategic Account Manager for the West Coast, brings nearly a decade of best-in-class relationship-based sales experience within the automotive arena with Cox Automotive to SEA Electric, expanding his target-marketing expertise within the commercial EV field. A graduate of Vermont’s Champlain College with an International Business degree, Rossi merges his successful automotive technology support and account management skillset within the sustainability sector to bring SEA Electric’s proprietary SEA-Drive® powertrain platform to companies and organizations that can take advantage of state incentives within the Western region.

The Future for SEA Electric

While SEA Electric’s roots will always remain in Australia, along with various manufacturing and technology capabilities, the company’s North American growth brings an advantage that can be replicated in Europe, as well. Current U.S. upfitting facility locations include Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Indiana, and Iowa. SEA Electric also recently opened a new Technical Center in Des Moines, Iowa, and will be adding facilities in Chicago, the NY/NJ tri-state area, and Florida later this year.

On the heels of its recent US $42 million equity financing announcement, SEA Electric also closed its latest purchase of 1,000 electric vehicle batteries from long-time technology partner Soundon New Energy Technology (China’s leading environmental protection industry enterprise). This important transaction supports SEA Electric’s proprietary SEA-Drive® 70, 100, and 120 major power-system models. While most of the initial units are slated for the United States, the balance will go to SEA Electric inventories in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia, as well as the company’s first entry into the European market.

About SEA Electric

Global automotive technology company SEA Electric was founded in Australia in 2012, creating its proprietary electric power-system technology (known as SEA-Drive®) for the world's urban delivery and distribution fleets.

Widely recognized as a market leader in the electrification of commercial vehicles on a global basis, SEA Electric commands a global presence, deploying product in seven countries including USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Africa with collectively more than one million miles of independently OEM-tested and in-service international operation.

The company’s global sales, after-sales and engineering are represented in all subsidiaries, whilst North America has the largest upfitting capacity for SEA Electric at more than 30,000 units per annum.

