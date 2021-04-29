Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be presenting at two scientific conferences in May 2021.



Scot Roberts, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Altimmune and Dr. Sarah K. Browne, Senior Director, Vaccine Development at Altimmune will give an oral presentation highlighting the Company’s AdCOVID™ intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate at the World Vaccine Congress, taking place May 4-7, 2021.

Dr. Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer at Altimmune will give an oral presentation at the Chronic Hepatitis B Drug Development Virtual Summit, taking place May 5-6, 2021, during which he will provide an overview of HepTcell™, a novel peptide-based immunotherapeutic being developed by Altimmune for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Details on the World Vaccine Congress presentation are as follows:

Title: AdCOVID – A Single-Dose Intranasal Vaccine for COVID-19 Presenters: Scot Roberts, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Altimmune

Dr. Sarah K. Browne, Senior Director, Vaccine Development at Altimmune

Date: May 4, 2021 (virtual pre-record available)

Details on the Chronic Hepatitis B Drug Development Virtual Summit presentation are as follows:



Title: How We Can Achieve Success with Immunotherapeutics in the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Presenter: Scott Harris M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Altimmune. Inc. Date/Time: May 5, 2021 at 1:30 pm ET

A copy of the presentation materials will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.



About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

